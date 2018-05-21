Prolific Interactive Wins Two 2018 Appy Awards for Groundbreaking Use of Augmented Reality

Augmented reality experiences are cropping up everywhere, and Prolific Interactive has set the standard by creating the most precise and accurate modified reality interactions in eCommerce today. In-Home Preview is designed to enhance customer experience by eliminating the touch-feel gap, enabling customers to preview how a product will look in their home using detailed, scaled 3D-models.

"Winning these awards validates the hard work of our team and partner in using Augmented Reality to create real-world solutions for users," said Dan Healy, COO of Prolific Interactive. "The user experience can be truly enhanced by Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and even Diminishing Reality when there is a relevant use case that focuses on the customer's experience. The approach always needs to be customer-centric, and that is what we achieved."

Honoring creativity and excellence in app design, MediaPost's Appy Awards are selected by a panel of industry experts. The VR/AR category recognizes apps that have done a remarkable job of utilizing VR/AR technology either as predominate element or a feature, while the Home/Garden/Interior Design/Lifestyle category recognizes groundbreaking apps catering to home, garden, or home design.

For more information please contact Press@prolificinteractive.com. To explore more of Prolific Interactive's work, visit www.prolificinteractive.com/work.

About Prolific Interactive

Prolific Interactive is a mobile-focused product agency based in Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Durham. Through a strategy-driven, user-centric approach to creating products, Prolific delivers mobile experiences for leading brands including Saks Fifth Avenue, Crossfit, American Express, Gap, Sephora, SoulCycle, and TB12. Founded in 2009, Prolific has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by AdAge and Crain's New York Business, as well as one of Crain's "50 Fastest Growing Companies in New York," and was named a Fastest Growing Private Company by Inc 5000 two years in a row. To learn more, visit prolificinteractive.com.

