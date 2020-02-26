"Prolific" Soil Mixture is a Safer Solution for Gardeners and Farmers

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC: GWPD), the developer of "GrowPods" – proprietary, automated micro-farms, said that its signature growth medium, Prolific, is an excellent alternative to other commonly used potting soils. The safety of potting soils has been examined recently, after the untimely death of an avid gardener who contacted Legionnaires' disease after coming into contact with contaminated soil.

According to CNN, potting mix is known to carry harmful bacteria and fungi. There have been reports of deaths from diseases that have been attributed to bacteria in potting mix.

"If bacteria or fungi are already present in low numbers, they can quickly grow to very high numbers in optimal conditions. This includes many bacteria in soil that can cause problems in people -- such as strains of nocardia (a lung infection), legionella, and clostridium (causes tetanus)," CNN wrote.

Prolific is a different kind of soil mix. It is a unique, bio-active soilless growth medium that is free of human and sewage waste. Prolific was formulated by GP Solutions, and contains the finest quality ingredients, including coconut coir, alfalfa, kelp, volcanic perlite, and sphagnum peat moss.

Prolific is excellent for indoor and outdoor growing, seed starts and transplants, and has outstanding water holding capabilities. The innovative, premium growth medium is free of human and sewage waste, and is completely balanced so it will not cause burning.

Since Prolific does not contain any native soil, it provides growers a level of safety, and the ability to grow clean, organic "superfoods."

And, unlike most growth mediums or potting soils, Prolific is reusable.

Prolific comes pre-packaged for the convenience and ease-of-use and is available on Amazon at: http://bit.ly/ProlificSoil .

For more information on Prolific or GP Solutions, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com , or call (855) 247-8054.

