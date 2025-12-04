ProLift Garage Doors of Humble Hosts Community Christmas Toy Drive Benefiting Pregnancy Resource Center East

CROSBY, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLift Garage Doors of Humble is proud to host a community-wide Christmas Toy Drive, partnering with Pregnancy Resource Center East (PRCE) to bring holiday joy to local children and mothers in need.

The toy drive is now underway and will continue accepting donations through Monday, December 8th. ProLift Garage Doors of Humble invites community members, families, and local businesses to take part by donating new, unwrapped toys that will be distributed to families supported by PRCE.

Please scan QR codes to donate via PayPal and Venmo

"We're blessed to be in a position to give back," said Gerald W. Papilion, owner of ProLift Garage Doors of Humble. "This community has supported our business from day one, and hosting this toy drive is our way of helping ensure every child has a reason to smile this Christmas."

Donation Needs:

Girls: Ages 9–16

Ages 9–16 Boys: Ages 1–10

Ages 1–10 Infants: Newborn to 1 year

Donation Drop-Off Location:

Starbucks

2123 US 90

Crosby, TX 77532

For those who prefer to make a monetary contribution instead of donating toys, PRCE is also accepting financial gifts via PayPal and Venmo (Please see QR codes on event materials).

"We're grateful to work alongside ProLift Garage Doors of Humble this holiday season," said a representative from PRCE. "Community partnerships like this make a tremendous difference for the families we serve."

ProLift Garage Doors of Humble and Pregnancy Resource Center East extend their heartfelt thanks to all who support this effort and help brighten Christmas for families in need.

For more information, please contact 337-515-7180.

For press and media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE ProLift Garage Doors of Humble