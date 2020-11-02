Proline marks nine years as CDW exclusive partner for compatible optics

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proline Options, leading North American provider of optical network solutions, today celebrated its ninth year as CDW's exclusive partner in offering Pro Certified™ compatible transceivers and high-speed cabling.

Founded more than a decade ago, Proline's optical connectivity solutions empower network operators with high-performance products at a cost-effective price that meets OEM standards and features. Proline's revenue has reflected market demand, registering an impressive double digit CAGR for several years in a row.

"We have been working with CDW for a very long time. Aligning strategically with CDW made sense," said Dennis Kondash, Proline Vice President of Sales. "They are renown for their IT expertise, and understand where our products go, and what they solve."

"Over the years, CDW has driven transformational upgrades for enterprise, education, healthcare, and government sectors," said Tom Cahill, CDW Vice President of Product and Partner Management. "As network IT and data centers experience greater data demand pressure, there is a need to evolve with the latest technologies while at the same time maintaining or reducing CapEX and OpEx. Having exclusive access to Proline's competitive catalog has helped us meet the needs of our customers across a broad vertical spectrum."

The ninth year also marks the launch of an enhanced and mobile-friendly Proline website. New features include improved UX, direct quoting, test bed information, solutions, and video resources. The website investment validates the compatible optic provider's commitment to the exclusive partnership, with all product pages driving purchases to CDW.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.cdw.com

About Proline

Proline is North America's leading provider of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling. Its Pro Certified™ optics serve data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare networks. Proline's full line of optical networking products - transceivers, DACS, AOCs, and accessories is available exclusively through CDW. For more information, please visit www.prolineoptions.com

