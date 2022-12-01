Prologics Healthcare & SYNERGEN Health Form New Strategic Partnership Focused on Private Equity Backed Healthcare Providers

Independent Revenue Cycle Management Companies Collaborate to Create New Distribution Channel into Private Equity Backed Provider Platforms

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologics Healthcare (PLHC) and SYNERGEN Health, both revenue cycle management providers servicing the healthcare industry, today announce a new strategic partnership focused on Private Equity (PE) backed healthcare providers to address current demands in the market.

In a competitive healthcare market, outcomes and cost effectiveness are critical to the success of healthcare providers, further validating the need for revenue cycle management to be considered a strategic asset in order to maintain – or even increase – operating margins. The intent of the new partnership is to enable greater access to this fast-growing sector while leveraging the resources of both companies, which will continue to operate independently of each other, in the pursuit of new growth opportunities.

On the impact of the new partnership, Roger Corle, Chief Executive Officer, PLHC, stated, "I couldn't be more excited about our strategic partnership with SYNERGEN Health. We are passionate about helping others succeed in revenue cycle and this partnership furthers that mission by bringing together the best of both of our organizations."

"We are deeply committed to being a part of the change we want to see in the healthcare industry, and that includes helping to lower the overall cost of healthcare while adhering to the highest standards of compliance," said Mel Gunawardena, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, SYNERGEN Health. "At SYNERGEN Health, we take customer success seriously – our collaboration with PLHC will allow us to leverage our collective solutions and resources to provide unparalleled value to specialty practices and fast-growing healthcare organizations."

PLHC provides various revenue cycle, payer contracting and operational management services to a multitude of specialty practices ranging from urology, radiation oncology and free-standing ASCs, among others. What sets PLHC apart from other organizations is its holistic view of revenue cycle and how it interplays with operations to drive improvement and financial success while providing client partners with measurable performance improvements in the form of healthier KPIs, cash collections and bottom line.

SYNERGEN Health is an award-winning revenue cycle management provider offering enterprise level services and solutions to large scale medical practices, hospitals, imaging centers, labs and other specialty providers. SYNERGEN Health uses the latest technologies and a commitment to compliance, innovation, and operational excellence to drive improved performance and efficiency.

For more information on PLHC or SYNERGEN Health, visit www.prologics.net and www.synergenhealth.com. To request a consultation or evaluation, please contact either [email protected] or [email protected].

About Prologics Healthcare

The Prologics Healthcare team has been providing revenue cycle, payer contracting and operational management services to a multitude of specialty practices across the U.S. since 2005. Prologic Healthcare's mission is to provide industry-leading services, products and business solutions that result in positive clinical and financial outcomes for providers specializing in radiation oncology, urology, ENT and more. For more information, visit www.prologics.net.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is a pioneer in technology and data-driven revenue cycle transformation for the U.S. healthcare industry. SYNERGEN Health provides complete revenue cycle services, advanced analytics, payment solutions, machine learning, robotic process automation, consulting services, and other software solutions. This year, SYNERGEN Health was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the seventh time and has been recognized with recurring industry honors from leading organizations such as Gartner, KLAS and Becker. For more information, visit www.synergenhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laura Schlageter

VP of Marketing, SYNERGEN Health

608-577-9033

[email protected]

SOURCE SYNERGEN Health; Prologics Healthcare