Prologis Pledges to Train 25,000 Individuals for In-Demand Logistics Jobs by 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today announced it will expand its Prologis Community Workforce Initiative (CWI) to equip 25,000 individuals with the necessary skills for jobs in transportation, distribution and logistics by the end of 2025. In partnership with JFF, a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems, Prologis will build a talent pipeline for its customers, with an emphasis on revitalizing career pathways and creating economic opportunity in the communities where it operates.

Prologis CWI will focus on two key areas:

Online training platform and logistics curriculum: Prologis and JFF have designed a digital learning and development program to build competencies for today's logistics workforce. Developed over the past year, the online program addresses basic workforce skills, lean principles and logistics-specific training in areas such as workplace safety and forklift operation. The courses incorporate the latest technologies, including virtual reality tools, and can be accessed at the student's convenience using a computer or mobile device (with only a browser required).

As part of the online training platform, Prologis is creating an industry-driven certification that will help more people begin their careers in logistics and serve as a standard for core skills in the transportation and distribution sectors.

Training materials have been developed with the input of Prologis customers and can be customized to fit a company's specific needs. The platform has been in trial with several customers, including GEODIS and NFI Industries, as well as community partners.

Prologis and JFF have designed a digital learning and development program to build competencies for today's logistics workforce. Developed over the past year, the online program addresses basic workforce skills, lean principles and logistics-specific training in areas such as workplace safety and forklift operation. The courses incorporate the latest technologies, including virtual reality tools, and can be accessed at the student's convenience using a computer or mobile device (with only a browser required). As part of the online training platform, Prologis is creating an industry-driven certification that will help more people begin their careers in logistics and serve as a standard for core skills in the transportation and distribution sectors. Training materials have been developed with the input of Prologis customers and can be customized to fit a company's specific needs. The platform has been in trial with several customers, including GEODIS and NFI Industries, as well as community partners. Partnerships with community-based organizations: Utilizing JFF's expertise as a nonprofit intermediary dedicated to strengthening education and workforce development systems, Prologis will provide funding to community-based organizations, community colleges and workforce development boards. These organizations will engage jobseekers through online training resources, connect them with regional employment opportunities and provide additional career guidance, coaching and support services to foster their success as the next generation of logistics talent.

The partnerships will begin in Miami, FL ; Chicago, IL ; Dallas, TX ; Tracy, CA ; Long Beach, CA ; and Philadelphia, PA – regions with a significant and growing presence of logistics companies and corresponding demand for talent. Additional expansion to other cities is planned for 2021.

"Logistics provides meaningful long-term careers in communities large and small, and our expanded Prologis CWI programs will help individuals take the first step toward a promising career path in this dynamic industry," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "Now more than ever, our customers have informed us that they are facing a serious hiring gap, and we believe this collaborative effort can help bridge the connection between the public and private sectors."

"Prologis' commitment to rapidly prepare 25,000 displaced workers for in-demand roles in a large and growing industry is the type of proactive leadership we want to see in this moment of crisis. Its benefits will be profound for workers, employers and the broader economy," said Maria Flynn, president and CEO, JFF. "We deeply value our partnership with Prologis – we know that the launch of CWI is an important milestone in our collective vision and efforts to build toward a more equitable economic recovery."

"GEODIS' success is driven by our teammates, and Prologis CWI's 'learn anywhere, anytime' online program provides us with the flexibility to train and develop talent from the ground up," said Shannon Leffler, senior vice president of human resources, GEODIS in Americas. "As a supplement to our internal learning programs, we've seen firsthand its impact in helping supervisors and frontline leaders realize their potential as they grow into rewarding careers in logistics, and it aligns well with a GEODIS leadership principle of engaging and empowering people."

The need for skilled logistics workers has never been greater, particularly as warehousing and logistics operators strive to meet demand driven by consumers shopping online. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 13 million people in the U.S. were employed in the transportation and logistics industry in 2019. Transportation, warehousing and related fields are projected to add 600,000 new jobs by 2026. In Prologis' own customer surveys, companies have indicated that labor is a top concern.

Launched in 2018, Prologis CWI was created as an extension of the company's commitment to deliver superior customer service while strengthening local communities. It has established partnerships in seven markets in the U.S. and Mexico.

For more information about Prologis CWI, please visit https://www.prologis.com/cwi.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 963 million square feet (89 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates," including variations of such words and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures — are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic and political climates; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties; (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risk related to the current coronavirus pandemic; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prologis.com

