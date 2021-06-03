Prologis Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today released its 2020 Sustainability Report.

"Despite the unprecedented events of the past year, we remained steadfast in our commitments to meet and exceed our customers' evolving business and sustainability priorities and provide meaningful support to our colleagues and communities around the world," said Prologis chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam. "We embrace the responsibilities and opportunities that arise from our scale and will continue to deploy our capabilities and resources to advance our ESG leadership."

Prologis' ESG program embodies the Prologis 3Cs, the company's strategic framework for driving success and innovation across the organization: C ustomer Centricity; C hange Through Innovation and Operational Excellence; and C ulture and Talent.

Key highlights:

100 percent of new development and redevelopment projects globally will be constructed in line with sustainable building certifications.

Installation of 108 million square feet of LED lighting, more than any prior year; company is on track to equip all properties with LED lighting by 2025.

Installation of 40 megawatts of additional rooftop solar capacity and the debut of SolarSmart as part of Prologis Essentials, which gives customers access to onsite renewable energy options.

Launch of digital training platform for the Community Workforce Initiative (CWI) and a certificate program with the Association of Supply Chain Management.

$5 million for a global COVID-19 relief fund and $1 million to charities fighting racial injustice.

for a global COVID-19 relief fund and to charities fighting racial injustice. $10.2 million of in-kind rent to charitable organizations, including those on the frontlines of the pandemic, through Prologis' Space for Good program.

"Our board and ESG team are actively engaged in the oversight of our programs and strengthening our ESG practices to support responsible growth. Our ESG approach is integrated into the DNA of the company and helps to define how we pursue growing business opportunities and manage risk," said Prologis chief legal officer and general counsel Edward S. Nekritz.

Visit Prologis' ESG website: http://prolo.gs/esg2020 to view and download the report. The report has been externally assured and follows Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

