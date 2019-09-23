Prologis Recognized for Industry-Leading Global ESG Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, has again been recognized by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for outstanding performance in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG).

"GRESB and DJSI are leading indicators for real estate companies and investors to evaluate and track ESG performance," said Prologis chief legal officer and ESG head Edward S. Nekritz. "Prologis' repeat inclusion on these prestigious lists reflects our ongoing commitment to ESG initiatives that add significant value to our customers, shareholders and partners around the world."

Prologis earns eight Green Stars in latest GRESB rankings

Prologis and seven of the company's funds earned Green Stars, GRESB's highest level of recognition. Prologis and Nippon Prologis REIT (NPR) both were named the top industrial real estate company in the Americas and Asia, respectively. In the UK, the company's UKLV fund received the number-one ranking for private capital/industrial real estate companies in Northern Europe. Prologis' U.S. fund, USLV, was the top private capital/industrial real estate company with indirectly managed assets in the U.S.

GRESB provides key ESG benchmarking and reporting for listed property companies, private property funds, developers and investors that invest directly in real estate.

Prologis named to both DJSI World and regional indices

Prologis and its listed entities in Japan and Mexico again have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), a highly regarded international standard for tracking leading sustainability-driven companies. Prologis has also been selected as an index component for the DJSI World Index, which recognizes the most sustainable corporations across all industries.

In addition to the DJSI World Index, Prologis is on the North America DJSI Index for the 12th consecutive year. FIBRA Prologis is listed on the MILA Pacific Index for the 3rd consecutive year and NPR is on the Asia Pacific Index for the 5th consecutive year.

Inclusion in DJSI demonstrates Prologis' long-standing commitment to sustainability initiatives that benefit customers, investors and employees.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 786 million square feet (73 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

