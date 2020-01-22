Prologis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, reported results for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.61 for the quarter and $2.46 for the year compared with $0.94 and $2.87 for the same periods in 2018.

Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $0.84 for the quarter, including $0.02 of net promote income, compared with $0.80 for the same period in 2018, which included $0.05 of net promote income. For the full year 2019, Core FFO was $3.31 compared with $3.03 for the same period in 2018. Further, Core FFO for full-year periods 2019 and 2018 included net promote income of $0.18 and $0.14, respectively.

"Our fourth quarter results represent the culmination of Vision 2019, our three-year strategic plan, and our cumulative earnings growth surpassed our expectations materially. We set several new high-water marks for performance and this success is a testament to the strength of our team and global portfolio," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "We delivered double-digit rent change and record value creation from development, as well as record promotes from our co-investment ventures. Additionally in 2019, we raised $6.5 billion in our Strategic Capital business, our largest third-party capital raise ever."

Moghadam continued, "The integration of the IPT acquisition is effectively complete and we are making great progress towards closing Liberty. We have built an enterprise that enables us to execute on major transactions while delivering sector-leading results."

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Owned & Managed 4Q19 4Q18 Notes Period End Occupancy 96.5% 97.5% Prioritizing rent over occupancy Leases Commenced 38MSF 35MSF









Prologis Share 4Q19 4Q18 Notes Net Effective Rent Change 29.5% 25.6% U.S. 34.1%, Europe 20.1% Cash Rent Change 15.0% 10.8% U.S. 20.0% Cash Same Store NOI* Change 4.6% 4.5% U.S. 5.0%

DEPLOYMENT ACTIVITY

Prologis Share 4Q19 FY2019 Building Acquisitions $175M $759M Weighted avg stabilized cap rate 4.9% 4.5% Development Stabilizations $627M $2,469M Estimated weighted avg yield 6.2% 6.3% Estimated weighted avg margin 37.7% 36.9% Estimated value creation $236M $911M Development Starts $1,714M $2,854M Estimated weighted avg margin 19.6% 20.1% Estimated value creation $336M $575M % Build-to-suit 39.2% 42.9% Total Dispositions and Contributions $734M $1,996M Weighted avg stabilized cap rate (excluding land and other

real estate) 4.4% 4.6%

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

During the year, Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued $10.5 billion of debt at a weighted average interest rate of 1.7% and a weighted average term of approximately 8 years. The company ended the fourth quarter with leverage of 18.3% on a market capitalization basis, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* of 4.0x and $4.8 billion of liquidity.

"We had another strong year with annual growth in Core FFO of approximately 10%, excluding promotes," said Thomas S. Olinger, chief financial officer, Prologis. "I feel even better about our outlook given the acceleration in operating metrics from our substantial embedded rent upside. Furthermore, our well-located land bank, significant balance sheet capacity and the initiatives we have put into place to create value beyond our real estate—customer experience, innovation and data analytics—underpin our core portfolio and bring an even greater degree of durability to our long-term growth profile."

2020 GUIDANCE1

Earnings (per diluted share) Net Earnings $1.98 to $2.13 Core FFO* $3.67 to $3.75

Operations Year-end occupancy 96.0% to 97.0% Cash Same Store NOI* Growth - Prologis share 4.25% to 5.25%







Other Assumptions (in millions) Strategic capital revenue, excl. promote revenue $350 to $360 Net promote income, incl. in Core FFO* range $115 General & administrative expenses $275 to $285 Realized development gains $300 to $400





Capital Deployment (in millions) Prologis Share Owned and Managed Development stabilizations $2,200 to $2,500 $2,600 to $2,900 Development starts $2,000 to $2,400 $2,500 to $2,900 Building acquisitions $500 to $700 $900 to $1,200 Building and land dispositions $1,300 to $1,500 $2,100 to $2,400 Building contributions $600 to $900 $900 to $1,200 Net Uses $600 to $700 $400 to $500





Portfolio Acquisitions $14,200 $16,600







* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Notes and Definitions in our supplemental information for further explanation and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1. Includes the $4.0 billion acquisition of IPT which closed on January 8, 2020, and $12.6 billion acquisition of LPT, which is projected to close February 4, 2020.

The earnings guidance described above includes potential gains recognized from real estate transactions but excludes any foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as our guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates. In reconciling from net earnings to Core FFO*, Prologis makes certain adjustments, including but not limited to real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) recognized from real estate transactions and early extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, deferred taxes and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency or derivative activity. The difference between the company's Core FFO* and net earnings guidance for 2020 relates predominantly to these items. Please refer to our fourth quarter Supplemental Information, which is available on our Investor Relations website at http://ir.prologis.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov for a definition of Core FFO* and other non-GAAP measures used by Prologis, along with reconciliations of these items to the closest GAAP measure for our results and guidance.

dollars in millions, except per share/unit data Three Months ended

December 31,

Twelve Months ended

December 31,







2019 2018

2019 2018 (A) Rental and other revenues $ 728 $ 681

$2,839 $ 2,398 Strategic capital revenues(B) 98 126

492 406

Total revenues 826 807

3,331 2,804 Net earnings attributable to common stockholders 385 597

1,567 1,643 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 551 526

2,164 1,788 AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 599 568

2,276 1,992 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 854 793

3,153 2,798 Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share 236 185

911 661 Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions 348 314

1,390 1,163

















Per common share - diluted:











Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $0.61 $0.94

$ 2.46 $2.87

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 0.84 0.80

3.31 3.03

Business line reporting:













Real estate operations* 0.75 0.68

2.87 2.65



Strategic capital* 0.09 0.12

0.44 0.38



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 0.84 0.80

3.31 3.03



Realized development gains, net of taxes* 0.25 0.21

0.69 0.77 Dividends and distributions per common share/unit 0.53 0.48

2.12 1.92



















* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. In the third quarter 2018, Prologis completed the acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT). Therefore, 2018 includes results related to DCT from August 22, 2018. B. We recognized promote revenue of $26 million and $181 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and $51 million and $119 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

in thousands December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets:











Investments in real estate properties:













Operating properties $ 31,287,833

$ 31,023,668

$ 30,632,155



Development portfolio 1,869,267

1,794,981

2,142,801



Land 1,101,646

1,204,110

1,192,220



Other real estate investments 965,668

888,891

619,811









35,224,414

34,911,650

34,586,987



Less accumulated depreciation 5,437,662

5,287,640

4,656,680







Net investments in real estate properties 29,786,752

29,624,010

29,930,307

Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities 6,237,371

5,886,820

5,745,294

Assets held for sale or contribution 720,685

799,017

622,288







Net investments in real estate 36,744,808

36,309,847

36,297,889





















Cash and cash equivalents 1,088,855

1,024,994

343,856

Other assets (A) 2,198,187

2,113,344

1,775,919







Total assets $ 40,031,850

$ 39,448,185

$ 38,417,664



















Liabilities and Equity:











Liabilities:













Debt $ 11,905,877

$ 11,459,223

$ 11,089,815



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (A) 2,054,189

2,053,385

1,526,961







Total liabilities 13,960,066

13,512,608

12,616,776





















Equity:













Stockholders' equity 22,653,127

22,517,210

22,298,093



Noncontrolling interests 2,775,394

2,777,024

2,836,469



Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders 643,263

641,343

666,326







Total equity 26,071,784

25,935,577

25,800,888



























Total liabilities and equity $ 40,031,850

$ 39,448,185

$ 38,417,664



















A. In connection with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, we recognized right of use assets of $393 million and lease liabilities of $400 million as of January 1, 2019.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31, in thousands, except per share amounts 2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenues:











Rental $723,857 $679,195

$2,831,818 $2,388,791

Strategic capital 98,470 126,500

491,886 406,300

Development management and other 3,689 1,390

6,917 9,358



Total revenues 826,016 807,085

3,330,621 2,804,449 Expenses:











Rental 184,196 177,194

734,266 600,648

Strategic capital 45,993 42,940

184,661 157,040

General and administrative 65,542 56,698

266,718 238,985

Depreciation and amortization 289,240 286,758

1,139,879 947,214

Other 3,506 2,415

13,149 13,560



Total expenses 588,477 566,005

2,338,673 1,957,447

















Operating income before gains on real estate transactions, net 237,539 241,080

991,948 847,002

Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net 164,260 140,531

467,577 469,817

Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding

development properties and land) 157,841 217,035

390,241 371,179 Operating income 559,640 598,646

1,849,766 1,687,998 Other income (expense):











Earnings from unconsolidated co-investment ventures, net 39,626 114,187

181,911 279,170

Earnings from other unconsolidated ventures, net 9,028 2,234

18,267 19,090

Interest expense (60,080) (62,380)

(239,953) (229,141)

Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses) and interest and other income, net (100,645) 56,450

(17,502) 131,759

Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, net (40) 71

(16,126) (2,586)



Total other income (expense) (112,111) 110,562

(73,403) 198,292

















Earnings before income taxes 447,529 709,208

1,776,363 1,886,290

Current income tax expense (18,835) (16,191)

(62,296) (61,882)

Deferred income tax expense (2,452) (2,527)

(12,221) (1,448) Consolidated net earnings 426,242 690,490

1,701,846 1,822,960 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (28,204) (74,508)

(82,222) (124,712) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units (11,047) (17,922)

(46,665) (48,887) Net earnings attributable to controlling interests 386,991 598,060

1,572,959 1,649,361 Preferred stock dividends (1,511) (1,492)

(6,009) (5,935) Net earnings attributable to common stockholders (A) $385,480 $596,568

$1,566,950 $1,643,426 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 655,408 654,579

654,903 590,239 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.94

$ 2.46 $ 2.87

















A. In connection with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, beginning in 2019, we expense internal leasing costs that were previously capitalized. Had we adopted in 2018, we would have expensed an additional $5 million and $21 million of such costs in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31, in thousands 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $385,480 $596,568

1,566,950 1,643,426 Add (deduct) NAREIT defined adjustments:











Real estate related depreciation and amortization 279,449 277,977

1,102,065 912,781

Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land) (157,841) (217,035)

(390,241) (371,179)

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 16,908 56,213

(8,190) 23,081

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures 61,749 (19,088)

235,043 133,128

Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures 2,714 3,293

11,035 8,623 NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $588,459 $697,928

$2,516,662 $2,349,860

















Add (deduct) our defined adjustments:











Unrealized foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net 121,749 (47,121)

68,971 (120,397)

Deferred income tax expense 2,452 2,527

12,221 1,448

Current income tax expense on dispositions related to acquired tax liabilities - 297

- 1,175

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 443 (309)

413 (191)

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures (5,355) (3,242)

(7,529) (263) FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $707,748 $650,080

$2,590,738 $2,231,632

















Adjustments to arrive at Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*:











Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net (164,260) (140,531)

(467,577) (469,817)

Current income tax expense on dispositions 2,159 3,504

15,069 17,085

Losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt, net 40 (71)

16,126 2,586

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 36 916

186 6,183

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures 10,614 12,723

14,613 13,946

Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures (5,145) (301)

(5,138) (13,467) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $551,192 $526,321

$2,164,017 $1,788,149

















Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*, including our share of unconsolidated ventures less noncontrolling interest:











Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net 164,260 140,531

467,577 469,817

Current income tax expense on dispositions (2,159) (3,504)

(15,069) (17,085)

Straight-lined rents and amortization of lease intangibles (23,036) (21,566)

(105,097) (66,938)

Property improvements (53,897) (30,483)

(135,346) (90,345)

Turnover costs (50,861) (43,674)

(179,274) (134,868)

Amortization of debt discount, financing costs and management contracts, net 4,682 4,428

18,279 14,112

Stock compensation expense 25,090 18,064

97,557 76,093

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 11,096 6,747

32,467 21,225

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures (27,285) (28,670)

(69,269) (67,906) AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $599,082 $568,192

$2,275,842 $1,992,252

















* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31, in thousands 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 385,480 $596,568

$ 1,566,950 $1,643,426



Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land) (157,841) (217,035)

(390,241) (371,179)



Depreciation and amortization expenses 289,240 286,758

1,139,879 947,214



Interest expense 60,080 62,380

239,953 229,141



Losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt, net 40 (71)

16,126 2,586



Current and deferred income tax expense, net 21,287 18,718

74,517 63,330



Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders 11,047 17,922

46,665 48,887



Pro forma adjustments (2,461) 464

(272) 59,124



Preferred stock dividends 1,511 1,492

6,009 5,935



Unrealized foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net 121,749 (47,121)

68,971 (120,397)



Stock compensation expense 25,090 18,064

97,557 76,093 Adjusted EBITDA, consolidated* $755,222 $738,139

$2,866,114 $2,584,160





















Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 6,049 38,993

(55,113) (27,216)



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures 92,864 15,498

341,896 240,730 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $854,135 $792,630

$3,152,897 $2,797,674

















* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.





Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a measure of our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA beginning with consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders and removing the effect of: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, gains or losses from the disposition of investments in real estate (excluding development properties and land), gains from the revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest, gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and derivative contracts (including cash charges), similar adjustments we make to our FFO measures (see definition below), and other items, such as, stock based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency and derivatives. We also include a pro forma adjustment to reflect a full period of NOI on the operating properties we acquire or stabilize during the quarter and to remove NOI on properties we dispose of during the quarter, assuming all transactions occurred at the beginning of the quarter. The pro forma adjustment also includes economic ownership changes in our ventures to reflect the full quarter at the new ownership percentage.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view our operating performance, analyze our ability to meet interest payment obligations and make quarterly preferred stock dividends on an unleveraged basis before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on the disposition of non-development properties and other items (outlined above), that affect comparability. While all items are not infrequent or unusual in nature, these items may result from market fluctuations that can have inconsistent effects on our results of operations. The economics underlying these items reflect market and financing conditions in the short-term but can obscure our performance and the value of our long-term investment decisions and strategies.

We calculate our Adjusted EBITDA, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our Adjusted EBITDA measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our Adjusted EBITDA measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

While we believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure, it should not be used alone because it excludes significant components of net earnings, such as our historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, distribution requirements, contractual commitments or interest and principal payments on our outstanding debt and is therefore limited as an analytical tool.

Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA reported by other companies in both the real estate industry and other industries. We compensate for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by providing investors with financial statements prepared according to GAAP, along with this detailed discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders.

Business Line Reporting is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core FFO and development gains are generated by our three lines of business: (i) real estate operations; (ii) strategic capital; and (iii) development. The real estate operations line of business represents total Prologis Core FFO, less the amount allocated to the Strategic Capital line of business. The amount of Core FFO allocated to the Strategic Capital line of business represents the third party share of asset management fees, Net Promotes and transactional fees that we earn from our consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures less costs directly associated to our strategic capital group. Realized development gains include our share of gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net of taxes. To calculate the per share amount, the amount generated by each line of business is divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding used in our Core FFO per share calculation. Management believes evaluating our results by line of business is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance because it helps the investing public compare the operating performance of Prologis' respective businesses to other companies' comparable businesses. Prologis' computation of FFO by line of business may not be comparable to that reported by other real estate investment trusts as they may use different methodologies in computing such measures.

Calculation of Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

in thousands, except per share amount

2019



2018





2019



2018

Net earnings

























Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 385,480

$ 596,568



$ 1,566,950

$ 1,643,426

Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited partnership units

11,148



18,241





46,986



49,743

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ 396,628

$ 614,809



$ 1,613,936

$ 1,693,169

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

631,246



628,956





630,580



567,367

Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of limited partnership units

18,412



19,759





19,154



17,768

Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards

5,750



5,864





5,169



5,104

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

655,408



654,579





654,903



590,239

Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.61

$ 0.95



$ 2.48

$ 2.90

Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.94



$ 2.46

$ 2.87

Core FFO

























Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders $ 551,192

$ 526,321



$ 2,164,017

$ 1,788,149

Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited partnership units

163



353





646



1,531

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders - Diluted $ 551,355

$ 526,674



$ 2,164,663

$ 1,789,680

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

631,246



628,956





630,580



567,367

Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of limited partnership units

18,412



19,759





19,154



17,768

Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards

5,750



5,864





5,169



5,104

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

655,408



654,579





654,903



590,239

Core FFO per share - Diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.80



$ 3.31

$ 3.03





































Estimated Value Creation represents the value that we expect to create through our development and leasing activities. We calculate Estimated Value Creation by estimating the Stabilized NOI that the property will generate and applying a stabilized capitalization rate applicable to that property. Estimated Value Creation is calculated as the amount by which the value exceeds our TEI and does not include any fees or promotes we may earn. Estimated Value Creation for our Value-Added Properties that are sold includes the realized economic gain.

Estimated Weighted Average Margin is calculated on development properties as Estimated Value Creation, less estimated closing costs and taxes, if any, on properties expected to be sold or contributed, divided by TEI.

Estimated Weighted Average Stabilized Yield is calculated on development properties as Stabilized NOI divided by TEI.

FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("FFO, as modified by Prologis"); Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Core FFO"); AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("AFFO"); (collectively referred to as "FFO"). FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the real estate industry. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO is net earnings.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as earnings computed under GAAP to exclude historical cost depreciation and gains and losses from the sales, along with impairment charges, of previously depreciated properties. We also exclude the gains on revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest and the gain recognized from a partial sale of our investment, as these are similar to gains from the sales of previously depreciated properties. We exclude similar adjustments from our unconsolidated entities and the third parties' share of our consolidated co-investment ventures.

Our FFO Measures

Our FFO measures begin with NAREIT's definition and we make certain adjustments to reflect our business and the way that management plans and executes our business strategy. While not infrequent or unusual, the additional items we adjust for in calculating FFO, as modified by Prologis, Core FFO and AFFO, as defined below, are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. Although these items may have a material impact on our operations and are reflected in our financial statements, the removal of the effects of these items allows us to better understand the core operating performance of our properties over the long term. These items have both positive and negative short-term effects on our results of operations in inconsistent and unpredictable directions that are not relevant to our long-term outlook.

We calculate our FFO measures, as defined below, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our FFO measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our FFO measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

These FFO measures are used by management as supplemental financial measures of operating performance and we believe that it is important that stockholders, potential investors and financial analysts understand the measures management uses. We do not use our FFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net earnings computed under GAAP, as indicators of our operating performance, as alternatives to cash from operating activities computed under GAAP or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

We analyze our operating performance principally by the rental revenues of our real estate and the revenues from our strategic capital business, net of operating, administrative and financing expenses. This income stream is not directly impacted by fluctuations in the market value of our investments in real estate or debt securities.

FFO, as modified by Prologis

To arrive at FFO, as modified by Prologis, we adjust the NAREIT defined FFO measure to exclude the impact of foreign currency related items and deferred tax, specifically:

(i) deferred income tax benefits and deferred income tax expenses recognized by our subsidiaries; (ii) current income tax expense related to acquired tax liabilities that were recorded as deferred tax liabilities in an acquisition, to the extent the expense is offset with a deferred income tax benefit in earnings that is excluded from our defined FFO measure; (iii) foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from (a) debt transactions between us and our foreign entities, (b) third-party debt that is used to hedge our investment in foreign entities, (c) derivative financial instruments related to any such debt transactions, and (d) mark-to-market adjustments associated with other derivative financial instruments.

We use FFO, as modified by Prologis, so that management, analysts and investors are able to evaluate our performance against other REITs that do not have similar operations or operations in jurisdictions outside the U.S.

Core FFO

In addition to FFO, as modified by Prologis, we also use Core FFO. To arrive at Core FFO, we adjust FFO, as modified by Prologis, to exclude the following recurring and nonrecurring items that we recognized directly in FFO, as modified by Prologis:

(i) gains or losses from the disposition of land and development properties that were developed with the intent to contribute or sell; (ii) income tax expense related to the sale of investments in real estate; (iii) impairment charges recognized related to our investments in real estate generally as a result of our change in intent to contribute or sell these properties; (iv) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt and redemption and repurchase of preferred stock; and (v) expenses related to natural disasters.

We use Core FFO, including by segment and region, to: (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; (v) provide guidance to the financial markets to understand our expected operating performance; and (vi) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

AFFO

To arrive at AFFO, we adjust Core FFO to include realized gains from the disposition of land and development properties and recurring capital expenditures and exclude the following items that we recognize directly in Core FFO:

(i) straight-line rents; (ii) amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles; (iii) amortization of management contracts; (iv) amortization of debt premiums and discounts and financing costs, net of amounts capitalized, and; (v) stock compensation expense.

We use AFFO to (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies, (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods, (iii) evaluate the performance of our management, (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources, and (v) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

Limitations on the use of our FFO measures

While we believe our modified FFO measures are important supplemental measures, neither NAREIT's nor our measures of FFO should be used alone because they exclude significant economic components of net earnings computed under GAAP and are, therefore, limited as an analytical tool. Accordingly, these are only a few of the many measures we use when analyzing our business. Some of the limitations are:

The current income tax expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures represent the taxes and transaction costs that are payable.

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets are economic costs that are excluded from FFO. FFO is limited, as it does not reflect the cash requirements that may be necessary for future replacements of the real estate assets. Furthermore, the amortization of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of logistics facilities are not reflected in FFO.

Gains or losses from non-development property dispositions and impairment charges related to expected dispositions represent changes in value of the properties. By excluding these gains and losses, FFO does not capture realized changes in the value of disposed properties arising from changes in market conditions.

The deferred income tax benefits and expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures result from the creation of a deferred income tax asset or liability that may have to be settled at some future point. Our modified FFO measures do not currently reflect any income or expense that may result from such settlement.

The foreign currency exchange gains and losses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures are generally recognized based on movements in foreign currency exchange rates through a specific point in time. The ultimate settlement of our foreign currency-denominated net assets is indefinite as to timing and amount. Our FFO measures are limited in that they do not reflect the current period changes in these net assets that result from periodic foreign currency exchange rate movements.

The gains and losses on extinguishment of debt or preferred stock that we exclude from our Core FFO, may provide a benefit or cost to us as we may be settling our obligation at less or more than our future obligation.

The natural disaster expenses that we exclude from Core FFO are costs that we have incurred.

We compensate for these limitations by using our FFO measures only in conjunction with net earnings computed under GAAP when making our decisions. This information should be read with our complete Consolidated Financial Statements prepared under GAAP. To assist investors in compensating for these limitations, we reconcile our modified FFO measures to our net earnings computed under GAAP.

Guidance. The following is a reconciliation of our annual guided Net Earnings per share to our guided Core FFO per share:



Low

High Net Earnings (a) $1.98

$2.13 Our share of:





Depreciation and amortization 2.14

2.17 Net gains on real estate transactions, net of taxes (0.45)

(0.55) Unrealized foreign currency gains and other, net 0.00

0.00 Core FFO $3.67

$3.75





(a) Earnings guidance includes potential future gains recognized from real estate transactions, but excludes future foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as these items are difficult to predict.

Prologis Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of each entity included in our total owned and managed portfolio whether consolidated or unconsolidated.

Rent Change (Cash) represents the percentage change in starting rental rates per the lease agreement, on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous ending rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one-year, holdover payments, free rent periods and introductory (teaser rates) defined as 50% or less of the stabilized rate.

Rent Change (Net Effective) represents the percentage change in net effective rental rates (average rate over the lease term), on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous net effective rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one year and holdover payments.

Same Store. Our same store metrics are non-GAAP financial measures, which are commonly used in the real estate industry and expected from the financial community, on both a net effective and cash basis. We evaluate the performance of the operating properties we own and manage using a "same store" analysis because the population of properties in this analysis is consistent from period to period, which allows us and investors to analyze our ongoing business operations. We determine our same store metrics on property NOI, which is calculated as rental revenue less rental expense for the applicable properties in the same store population for both consolidated and unconsolidated properties based on our ownership interest, as further defined below.

We define our same store population for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as the properties in our Owned and Managed operating portfolio, including the property NOI for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the unconsolidated co-investment ventures at January 1, 2018 and owned throughout the same three-month period in both 2018 and 2019. We believe the drivers of property NOI for the consolidated portfolio are generally the same for the properties owned by the ventures in which we invest and therefore we evaluate the same store metrics of the Owned and Managed portfolio based on Prologis' ownership in the properties ("Prologis Share"). The same store population excludes properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period (January 1, 2018) and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. To derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the reported period-end exchange rate to translate from local currency into the U.S. dollar, for both periods.

As non-GAAP financial measures, the same store metrics have certain limitations as an analytical tool and may vary among real estate companies. As a result, we provide a reconciliation of Rental Revenues less Rental Expenses ("Property NOI") (from our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to our Same Store Property NOI measures, as follows:



Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

dollars in thousands 2019

2018

Change (%)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Property NOI to Same Store Property NOI measures:

















Rental revenues $ 723,857

$ 679,195







Rental expenses

(184,196)



(177,194)







Consolidated Property NOI $ 539,661

$ 502,001







Adjustments to derive same store results:



















Property NOI from consolidated properties not included in same store portfolio and other adjustments (a)

(157,242)



(128,849)









Property NOI from unconsolidated co-investment ventures included in same store portfolio (a)(b)

451,604



433,894









Third parties' share of Property NOI from properties included in same store portfolio (a)(b)

(364,375)



(355,386)







Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Net Effective (b) $ 469,648

$ 451,660



4.0 %

Consolidated properties straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)

(2,605)



(5,468)









Unconsolidated co-investment ventures straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)

(5,072)



(4,588)









Third parties' share of straight-line rent and fair value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (b)(c)

4,204



4,201







Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Cash (b)(c) $ 466,175

$ 445,805



4.6 %





(a) We exclude properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. We also exclude net termination and renegotiation fees to allow us to evaluate the growth or decline in each property's rental revenues without regard to one-time items that are not indicative of the property's recurring operating performance. Net termination and renegotiation fees represent the gross fee negotiated to allow a customer to terminate or renegotiate their lease, offset by the write-off of the asset recorded due to the adjustment to straight-line rents over the lease term. Same Store Property NOI is adjusted to include an allocation of property management expenses for our consolidated properties based on the property management services provided to each property (generally, based on a percentage of revenues). On consolidation, these amounts are eliminated and the actual costs of providing property management services are recognized as part of our consolidated rental expense. (b) We include the Property NOI for the same store portfolio for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the co-investment ventures based on our investment in the underlying properties. In order to calculate our share of Same Store Property NOI from the co-investment ventures in which we own less than 100%, we use the co-investment ventures' underlying Property NOI for the same store portfolio and apply our ownership percentage at December 31, 2019 to the Property NOI for both periods, including the properties contributed during the period. We adjust the total Property NOI from the same store portfolio of the co-investment ventures by subtracting the third parties' share of both consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

During the periods presented, certain wholly owned properties were contributed to a co-investment venture and are included in the same store portfolio. Neither our consolidated results nor those of the co-investment ventures, when viewed individually, would be comparable on a same store basis because of the changes in composition of the respective portfolios from period to period (e.g. the results of a contributed property are included in our consolidated results through the contribution date and in the results of the venture subsequent to the contribution date based on our ownership interest at the end of the period). As a result, only line items labeled "Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI" are comparable period over period. (c) We further remove certain noncash items (straight-line rent and amortization of fair value lease adjustments) included in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP to reflect a Same Store Property NOI – Cash measure. We manage our business and compensate our executives based on the same store results of our Owned and Managed portfolio at 100% as we manage our portfolio on an ownership blind basis. We calculate those results by including 100% of the properties included in our same store portfolio.

Weighted Average Stabilized Capitalization ("Cap") Rate is calculated as Stabilized NOI divided by the Acquisition Price.

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.

