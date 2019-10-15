Prologis Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, reported results for the third quarter of 2019.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.71 for the quarter compared with $0.60 for the third quarter of 2018. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter, including $0.18 of net promote income, compared with $0.72 for the same period in 2018, which did not include any promote income.

"Our third-quarter results were excellent—reflecting record rent increases and significant earnings from our Strategic Capital business," said Hamid R. Moghadam, chairman and CEO, Prologis. "Markets remain healthy, driven by customers who are prioritizing proximity to consumers to offset supply chain costs such as labor and transportation. Additionally, investor interest for our Strategic Capital ventures is exceptional, as evidenced by a record capital raise of more than $1.6 billion for our open-ended vehicles."

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Owned & Managed 3Q19 3Q18 Notes Period End Occupancy 96.5% 97.5% Prioritizing rent over occupancy Leases Commenced 38MSF 37MSF



Prologis Share 3Q19 3Q18 Notes Net Effective Rent Change 37.0% 22.6% Led by U.S. at 41.7% Cash Rent Change 21.4% 11.6% Led by U.S. at 24.9% Cash Same Store NOI* Change 4.3% 5.9% Prioritizing rent over occupancy

DEPLOYMENT ACTIVITY

Prologis Share 3Q19 Building Acquisitions $191M Weighted avg stabilized cap rate 4.3% Development Stabilizations $658M Estimated weighted avg yield 6.1% Estimated weighted avg margin 36.8% Estimated value creation $242M Development Starts $577M Estimated weighted avg margin 22.0% Estimated value creation $127M % Build-to-suit 63.6% Total Dispositions and Contributions $498M Weighted avg stabilized cap rate (excluding land and other real estate) 4.8%

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

During the quarter, Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued $2.8 billion of debt, principally in euros, at a weighted average fixed interest rate of less than 1% and a weighted average term of more than 14 years. The company ended the third quarter with leverage of 18.4 percent on a market capitalization basis, debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* of 3.9x and $4.9 billion of liquidity.

"Our ability to source capital on a global basis, while naturally hedging our assets against foreign currency movements, is of tremendous strategic advantage," said Thomas S. Olinger, chief financial officer, Prologis. "This quarter's financing activity lowered our total weighted average interest rate by 10 basis points to 2.4% and lengthened our weighted average maturity by approximately 2 years to 7.7 years."

GUIDANCE MIDPOINT RAISED AND RANGE NARROWED FOR 20191

2019 GUIDANCE

Earnings (per diluted share) Previous Revised Previous Revised Net Earnings $2.38 to $2.46 $2.65 to $2.69 Core FFO* $3.26 to $3.30 $3.30 to $3.32 Our guidance reflects the adoption of the new lease accounting standard. For a year-over-year comparison, our 2018 earnings results would have been reduced by approximately $0.04 per share.

Operations Previous Revised Previous Revised Year-end occupancy 96.5% to 97.5% 96.5% to 97.0% Cash Same Store NOI* Growth - Prologis share 4.5% to 5.0% 4.75% to 5.0%





Capital Deployment – Prologis Share (in millions) Previous Revised Previous Revised Development stabilizations $2,000 to $2,300 $2,200 to $2,400 Development starts $1,900 to $2,300 $2,200 to $2,500 Building acquisitions $500 to $700 $700 to $900 Building contributions $1,200 to $1,500 $1,400 to $1,600 Building and land dispositions $500 to $800 $600 to $800 Realized development gains $350 to $450 $400 to $450 Net sources / (uses) $(400) $(650)





Strategic Capital (in millions) Previous Revised Previous Revised Strategic capital revenue, excl promote revenue $310 to $320 $315 to $320 Net promote income, incl in Core FFO* range $105 $118





G&A (in millions) Previous Revised Previous Revised General & administrative expenses $250 to $260 $257 to $262





* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Notes and Definitions in our supplemental information for further explanation and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1 Guidance for 2019 is not inclusive of the impact of the proposed acquisition of IPT.

The earnings guidance described above includes potential gains recognized from real estate transactions but excludes any foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as our guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates. In reconciling from net earnings to Core FFO*, Prologis makes certain adjustments, including but not limited to real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) recognized from real estate transactions and early extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, deferred taxes and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency or derivative activity. The difference between the company's Core FFO* and net earnings guidance for 2019 relates predominantly to these items. Please refer to our second quarter Supplemental Information, which is available on our Investor Relations website at http://ir.prologis.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov for a definition of Core FFO* and other non-GAAP measures used by Prologis, along with reconciliations of these items to the closest GAAP measure for our results and guidance.

dollars in millions, except per share/unit data Three Months ended

September 30,

Nine Months ended

September 30,









2019 2018 (A)

2019 2018 (A)

Rental and other revenues $ 712 $ 611

$2,112 $ 1,717

Strategic capital revenues(B) 230 71

393 280



Total revenues 942 682

2,505 1,997

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders 451 346

1,181 1,047

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 632 427

1,613 1,262

AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 590 462

1,677 1,424

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders* 821 710

2,299 2,005

Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share 242 104

674 475

Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions 347 315

1,042 849





















Per common share - diluted:













Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $0.71 $0.60

$ 1.86 $1.90



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 0.97 0.72

2.46 2.22



Business line reporting:















Real estate operations* 0.73 0.67

2.11 1.96





Strategic capital* 0.24 0.05

0.35 0.26





Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* 0.97 0.72

2.46 2.22





Realized development gains, net of taxes* 0.09 0.17

0.44 0.56

Dividends and distributions per common share/unit 0.53 0.48

1.59 1.44





* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation. A. In the third quarter 2018, Prologis completed the acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust (DCT). Therefore, 2018 includes results related to DCT from August 22, 2018. B. We recognized promote revenue of $148 million and $155 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $68 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.















in thousands September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Assets:













Investments in real estate properties:















Operating properties $ 31,023,668

$31,005,284

$ 30,632,155





Development portfolio 1,794,981

1,959,234

2,142,801





Land 1,204,110

1,156,846

1,192,220





Other real estate investments 888,891

773,687

619,811











34,911,650

34,895,051

34,586,987





Less accumulated depreciation 5,287,640

5,085,219

4,656,680









Net investments in real estate properties 29,624,010

29,809,832

29,930,307



Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities 5,886,820

5,813,582

5,745,294



Assets held for sale or contribution 799,017

609,121

622,288









Net investments in real estate 36,309,847

36,232,535

36,297,889

























Cash and cash equivalents 1,024,994

401,190

343,856



Other assets (A) 2,113,344

2,073,025

1,775,919









Total assets $ 39,448,185

$38,706,750

$ 38,417,664























Liabilities and Equity:













Liabilities:















Debt $ 11,459,223

$10,968,320

$ 11,089,815





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (A) 2,053,385

1,960,997

1,526,961









Total liabilities 13,512,608

12,929,317

12,616,776

























Equity:















Stockholders' equity 22,517,210

22,330,808

22,298,093





Noncontrolling interests 2,777,024

2,786,183

2,836,469





Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders 641,343

660,442

666,326









Total equity 25,935,577

25,777,433

25,800,888































Total liabilities and equity $ 39,448,185

$38,706,750

$ 38,417,664





A. In connection with the adoption of the lease accounting standard, we recognized right of use assets of $393 million and lease liabilities of $400 million as of January 1, 2019.















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30, in thousands, except per share amounts 2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenues:











Rental $710,465 $608,974

$2,107,961 $1,709,596

Strategic capital 230,467 71,142

393,416 279,800

Development management and other 1,249 2,316

3,228 7,968



Total revenues 942,181 682,432

2,504,605 1,997,364 Expenses:











Rental 180,864 147,184

550,070 423,454

Strategic capital 63,404 35,390

138,668 114,100

General and administrative 65,199 62,244

201,176 182,287

Depreciation and amortization 282,254 252,702

850,639 660,456

Other 2,294 3,391

9,643 11,145



Total expenses 594,015 500,911

1,750,196 1,391,442

















Operating income before gains 348,166 181,521

754,409 605,922

Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net 63,935 108,049

303,317 329,286

Gains on real estate transactions, net (excluding development properties and land) 59,379 86,009

232,400 154,144 Operating income 471,480 375,579

1,290,126 1,089,352 Other income (expense):











Earnings from unconsolidated co-investment ventures, net 43,322 56,342

142,285 164,983

Earnings from other unconsolidated ventures, net 2,980 292

9,239 16,856

Interest expense (60,244) (64,186)

(179,873) (166,761)

Foreign currency and derivative gains and interest and other income, net 60,146 23,404

83,143 75,309

Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, net (13,585) (1,955)

(16,086) (2,657)



Total other income (expense) 32,619 13,897

38,708 87,730

















Earnings before income taxes 504,099 389,476

1,328,834 1,177,082

Current income tax expense (12,552) (13,841)

(43,461) (45,691)

Deferred income tax benefit (expense) (534) (115)

(9,769) 1,079 Consolidated net earnings 491,013 375,520

1,275,604 1,132,470 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (25,509) (17,264)

(54,018) (50,204) Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units (13,358) (10,420)

(35,618) (30,965) Net earnings attributable to controlling interests 452,146 347,836

1,185,968 1,051,301 Preferred stock dividends (1,507) (1,491)

(4,498) (4,443) Net earnings attributable to common stockholders (A) $450,639 $346,345

$1,181,470 $1,046,858 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 655,259 597,647

654,818 568,599 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.60

$ 1.86 $ 1.90





A. In connection with the adoption of the new lease accounting standard, beginning in 2019, we expense internal leasing costs that were previously capitalized. Had we adopted in 2018, we would have expensed an additional $5 million and $16 million of such costs in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30, in thousands 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $450,639 $346,345

1,181,470 1,046,858 Add (deduct) NAREIT defined adjustments:











Real estate related depreciation and amortization 271,986 244,475

822,616 634,804

Gains on real estate transactions, net (excluding development properties and land) (59,379) (86,009)

(232,400) (154,144)

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 292 (9,705)

(25,098) (33,132)

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures 61,240 50,306

173,294 152,216

Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures 2,728 2,056

8,321 5,330 NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $727,506 $547,468

$1,928,203 $1,651,932

















Add (deduct) our defined adjustments:











Unrealized foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net (48,741) (20,750)

(52,778) (73,276)

Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 534 115

9,769 (1,079)

Current income tax expense on dispositions related to acquired tax assets - -

- 878

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests (65) 74

(30) 118

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures 715 1,789

(2,174) 2,979 FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $679,949 $528,696

$1,882,990 $1,581,552

















Adjustments to arrive at Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*:











Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net (63,935) (108,049)

(303,317) (329,286)

Current income tax expense on dispositions 2,866 3,162

12,910 13,581

Losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt, net 13,585 1,955

16,086 2,657

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 152 (153)

150 5,267

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures (239) 495

3,999 1,223

Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures - 1,378

7 (13,166) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $632,378 $427,484

$1,612,825 $1,261,828

















Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*, including our share of unconsolidated ventures less noncontrolling interest:











Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net 63,935 108,049

303,317 329,286

Current income tax expense on dispositions (2,866) (3,162)

(12,910) (13,581)

Straight-lined rents and amortization of lease intangibles (27,110) (19,003)

(82,061) (45,372)

Property improvements (47,117) (28,888)

(81,449) (59,862)

Turnover costs (47,444) (31,852)

(128,413) (91,194)

Amortization of debt discount, financing costs and management contracts, net 4,542 2,879

13,597 9,684

Stock compensation expense 20,523 18,947

72,467 58,029

Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests 10,403 7,346

21,371 14,478

Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures (17,476) (20,236)

(41,984) (39,236) AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $589,768 $461,564

$1,676,760 $1,424,060





* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30, in thousands 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 450,639 $346,345

$ 1,181,470 $1,046,858



Gains on real estate transactions, net (excluding development properties and land) (59,379) (86,009)

(232,400) (154,144)



Depreciation and amortization expenses 282,254 252,702

850,639 660,456



Interest expense 60,244 64,186

179,873 166,761



Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 13,585 1,955

16,086 2,657



Current and deferred income tax expense, net 13,086 13,956

53,230 44,612



Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders 13,358 10,420

35,618 30,965



Pro forma adjustments (118) 54,517

2,189 58,660



Preferred stock dividends 1,507 1,491

4,498 4,443



Unrealized foreign currency and derivative gains, net (48,741) (20,750)

(52,778) (73,276)



Stock compensation expense 20,523 18,947

72,467 58,029 Adjusted EBITDA, consolidated* $746,958 $657,760

$2,110,892 $1,846,021





















Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests (12,986) (20,781)

(61,162) (66,209)



Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated ventures 86,951 72,606

249,032 225,232 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders* $820,923 $709,585

$2,298,762 $2,005,044





* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.





Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a measure of our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA beginning with consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders and removing the effect of: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, gains or losses from the disposition of investments in real estate (excluding development properties and land), gains from the revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest, gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and derivative contracts (including cash charges), similar adjustments we make to our FFO measures (see definition below), and other items, such as, stock based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency and derivatives. We also include a pro forma adjustment to reflect a full period of NOI on the operating properties we acquire or stabilize during the quarter and to remove NOI on properties we dispose of during the quarter, assuming all transactions occurred at the beginning of the quarter. The pro forma adjustment also includes economic ownership changes in our ventures to reflect the full quarter at the new ownership percentage.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view our operating performance, analyze our ability to meet interest payment obligations and make quarterly preferred stock dividends on an unleveraged basis before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on the disposition of non-development properties and other items (outlined above), that affect comparability. While all items are not infrequent or unusual in nature, these items may result from market fluctuations that can have inconsistent effects on our results of operations. The economics underlying these items reflect market and financing conditions in the short-term but can obscure our performance and the value of our long-term investment decisions and strategies.

We calculate our Adjusted EBITDA, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our Adjusted EBITDA measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our Adjusted EBITDA measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

While we believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure, it should not be used alone because it excludes significant components of net earnings, such as our historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, distribution requirements, contractual commitments or interest and principal payments on our outstanding debt and is therefore limited as an analytical tool.

Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA reported by other companies in both the real estate industry and other industries. We compensate for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by providing investors with financial statements prepared according to GAAP, along with this detailed discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders.

Business Line Reporting is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core FFO and development gains are generated by our three lines of business: (i) real estate operations; (ii) strategic capital; and (iii) development. The real estate operations line of business represents total Prologis Core FFO, less the amount allocated to the Strategic Capital line of business. The amount of Core FFO allocated to the Strategic Capital line of business represents the third party share of asset management fees, Net Promotes and transactional fees that we earn from our consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures less costs directly associated to our strategic capital group. Realized development gains include our share of gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net of taxes. To calculate the per share amount, the amount generated by each line of business is divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding used in our Core FFO per share calculation. Management believes evaluating our results by line of business is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance because it helps the investing public compare the operating performance of Prologis' respective businesses to other companies' comparable businesses. Prologis' computation of FFO by line of business may not be comparable to that reported by other real estate investment trusts as they may use different methodologies in computing such measures.

Calculation of Per Share Amounts

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,

in thousands, except per share amount

2019



2018





2019



2018

Net earnings

























Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 450,639

$ 346,345



$ 1,181,470

$ 1,046,858

Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited partnership units

13,422



10,593





35,838



31,502

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ 464,061

$ 356,938



$ 1,217,308

$ 1,078,360

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

630,929



574,520





630,356



546,612

Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of limited partnership units

18,760



18,153





19,403



17,097

Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards

5,570



4,974





5,059



4,890

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

655,259



597,647





654,818



568,599

Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.71

$ 0.60



$ 1.87

$ 1.92

Net earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.60



$ 1.86

$ 1.90

Core FFO

























Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders $ 632,378

$ 427,484



$ 1,612,825

$ 1,261,828

Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited partnership units

131



395





484



1,177

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders - Diluted $ 632,509

$ 427,879



$ 1,613,309

$ 1,263,005

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

630,929



574,520





630,356



546,612

Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of limited partnership units

18,760



18,153





19,403



17,097

Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards

5,570



4,974





5,059



4,890

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

655,259



597,647





654,818



568,599

Core FFO per share - Diluted $ 0.97

$ 0.72



$ 2.46

$ 2.22



Estimated Value Creation represents the value that we expect to create through our development and leasing activities. We calculate Estimated Value Creation by estimating the Stabilized NOI that the property will generate and applying a stabilized capitalization rate applicable to that property. Estimated Value Creation is calculated as the amount by which the value exceeds our TEI and does not include any fees or promotes we may earn. Estimated Value Creation for our Value-Added Properties that are sold includes the realized economic gain.

Estimated Weighted Average Margin is calculated on development properties as Estimated Value Creation, less estimated closing costs and taxes, if any, on properties expected to be sold or contributed, divided by TEI.

Estimated Weighted Average Stabilized Yield is calculated on development properties as Stabilized NOI divided by TEI.

FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("FFO, as modified by Prologis"); Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Core FFO"); AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("AFFO"); (collectively referred to as "FFO"). FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the real estate industry. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO is net earnings.

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as earnings computed under GAAP to exclude historical cost depreciation and gains and losses from the sales, along with impairment charges, of previously depreciated properties. We also exclude the gains on revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest and the gain recognized from a partial sale of our investment, as these are similar to gains from the sales of previously depreciated properties. We exclude similar adjustments from our unconsolidated entities and the third parties' share of our consolidated co-investment ventures.

Our FFO Measures

Our FFO measures begin with NAREIT's definition and we make certain adjustments to reflect our business and the way that management plans and executes our business strategy. While not infrequent or unusual, the additional items we adjust for in calculating FFO, as modified by Prologis, Core FFO and AFFO, as defined below, are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. Although these items may have a material impact on our operations and are reflected in our financial statements, the removal of the effects of these items allows us to better understand the core operating performance of our properties over the long term. These items have both positive and negative short-term effects on our results of operations in inconsistent and unpredictable directions that are not relevant to our long-term outlook.

We calculate our FFO measures, as defined below, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our FFO measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our FFO measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.

These FFO measures are used by management as supplemental financial measures of operating performance and we believe that it is important that stockholders, potential investors and financial analysts understand the measures management uses. We do not use our FFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net earnings computed under GAAP, as indicators of our operating performance, as alternatives to cash from operating activities computed under GAAP or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

We analyze our operating performance principally by the rental revenues of our real estate and the revenues from our strategic capital business, net of operating, administrative and financing expenses. This income stream is not directly impacted by fluctuations in the market value of our investments in real estate or debt securities.

FFO, as modified by Prologis

To arrive at FFO, as modified by Prologis, we adjust the NAREIT defined FFO measure to exclude the impact of foreign currency related items and deferred tax, specifically:

(i) deferred income tax benefits and deferred income tax expenses recognized by our subsidiaries; (ii) current income tax expense related to acquired tax liabilities that were recorded as deferred tax liabilities in an acquisition, to the extent the expense is offset with a deferred income tax benefit in earnings that is excluded from our defined FFO measure; (iii) unhedged foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from debt transactions between us and our foreign consolidated subsidiaries and our foreign unconsolidated entities; (iv) foreign currency exchange gains and losses from the remeasurement (based on current foreign currency exchange rates) of certain third party debt of our foreign consolidated and unconsolidated entities; and (v) mark-to-market adjustments associated with derivative financial instruments.

We use FFO, as modified by Prologis, so that management, analysts and investors are able to evaluate our performance against other REITs that do not have similar operations or operations in jurisdictions outside the U.S.

Core FFO

In addition to FFO, as modified by Prologis, we also use Core FFO. To arrive at Core FFO, we adjust FFO, as modified by Prologis, to exclude the following recurring and nonrecurring items that we recognized directly in FFO, as modified by Prologis:

(i) gains or losses from the disposition of land and development properties that were developed with the intent to contribute or sell; (ii) income tax expense related to the sale of investments in real estate; (iii) impairment charges recognized related to our investments in real estate generally as a result of our change in intent to contribute or sell these properties; (iv) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt and redemption and repurchase of preferred stock; and (v) expenses related to natural disasters.

We use Core FFO, including by segment and region, to: (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; (v) provide guidance to the financial markets to understand our expected operating performance; and (vi) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

AFFO

To arrive at AFFO, we adjust Core FFO to include realized gains from the disposition of land and development properties and recurring capital expenditures and exclude the following items that we recognize directly in Core FFO:

(i) straight-line rents; (ii) amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles; (iii) amortization of management contracts; (iv) amortization of debt premiums and discounts and financing costs, net of amounts capitalized, and; (v) stock compensation expense.

We use AFFO to (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies, (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods, (iii) evaluate the performance of our management, (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources, and (v) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.

Limitations on the use of our FFO measures

While we believe our modified FFO measures are important supplemental measures, neither NAREIT's nor our measures of FFO should be used alone because they exclude significant economic components of net earnings computed under GAAP and are, therefore, limited as an analytical tool. Accordingly, these are only a few of the many measures we use when analyzing our business. Some of the limitations are:

The current income tax expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures represent the taxes and transaction costs that are payable.

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets are economic costs that are excluded from FFO. FFO is limited, as it does not reflect the cash requirements that may be necessary for future replacements of the real estate assets. Furthermore, the amortization of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of logistics facilities are not reflected in FFO.

Gains or losses from non-development property dispositions and impairment charges related to expected dispositions represent changes in value of the properties. By excluding these gains and losses, FFO does not capture realized changes in the value of disposed properties arising from changes in market conditions.

The deferred income tax benefits and expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures result from the creation of a deferred income tax asset or liability that may have to be settled at some future point. Our modified FFO measures do not currently reflect any income or expense that may result from such settlement.

The foreign currency exchange gains and losses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures are generally recognized based on movements in foreign currency exchange rates through a specific point in time. The ultimate settlement of our foreign currency-denominated net assets is indefinite as to timing and amount. Our FFO measures are limited in that they do not reflect the current period changes in these net assets that result from periodic foreign currency exchange rate movements.

The gains and losses on extinguishment of debt or preferred stock that we exclude from our Core FFO, may provide a benefit or cost to us as we may be settling our obligation at less or more than our future obligation.

The natural disaster expenses that we exclude from Core FFO are costs that we have incurred.

We compensate for these limitations by using our FFO measures only in conjunction with net earnings computed under GAAP when making our decisions. This information should be read with our complete Consolidated Financial Statements prepared under GAAP. To assist investors in compensating for these limitations, we reconcile our modified FFO measures to our net earnings computed under GAAP.

Guidance. The following is a reconciliation of our annual guided Net Earnings per share to our guided Core FFO per share:



Low

High

Net Earnings (a) $ 2.65

$ 2.69

Our share of:











Depreciation and amortization

1.89



1.91

Net gains on real estate transactions, net of taxes

(1.20)



(1.24)

Unrealized foreign currency gains and other, net

(0.04)



(0.04)

Core FFO $ 3.30

$ 3.32







(a) Earnings guidance includes potential future gains recognized from real estate transactions, but excludes future foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as these items are difficult to predict.

Prologis Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of each entity included in our total owned and managed portfolio whether consolidated or unconsolidated.

Rent Change (Cash) represents the percentage change in starting rental rates per the lease agreement, on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous ending rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one-year, holdover payments, free rent periods and introductory (teaser rates) defined as 50% or less of the stabilized rate.

Rent Change (Net Effective) represents the percentage change in net effective rental rates (average rate over the lease term), on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous net effective rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one year and holdover payments.

Same Store. Our same store metrics are non-GAAP financial measures, which are commonly used in the real estate industry and expected from the financial community, on both a net effective and cash basis. We evaluate the performance of the operating properties we own and manage using a "same store" analysis because the population of properties in this analysis is consistent from period to period, which allows us and investors to analyze our ongoing business operations. We determine our same store metrics on property NOI, which is calculated as rental revenue less rental expense for the applicable properties in the same store population for both consolidated and unconsolidated properties based on our ownership interest, as further defined below.

We define our same store population for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as the properties in our Owned and Managed operating portfolio, including the property NOI for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the unconsolidated co-investment ventures at January 1, 2018 and owned throughout the same three-month period in both 2018 and 2019. We believe the drivers of property NOI for the consolidated portfolio are generally the same for the properties owned by the ventures in which we invest and therefore we evaluate the same store metrics of the Owned and Managed portfolio based on Prologis' ownership in the properties ("Prologis Share"). The same store population excludes properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period (January 1, 2018) and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. To derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the reported period-end exchange rate to translate from local currency into the U.S. dollar, for both periods.

As non-GAAP financial measures, the same store metrics have certain limitations as an analytical tool and may vary among real estate companies. As a result, we provide a reconciliation of Rental Revenues less Rental Expenses ("Property NOI") (from our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to our Same Store Property NOI measures, as follows: