ProLogium Partners with Delta to Develop a New Battery Energy Management System for Next-generation Battery Applications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a leader in solid-state battery R&D and mass production, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delta, a global provider of power management and thermal management solutions. This collaboration combines ProLogium's cutting-edge solid-state battery technology with Delta's power management expertise to jointly develop the next-generation battery energy management system and explore a broader range of next-generation battery applications, expanding business opportunities across energy applications and smart mobility markets. ProLogium also showcased the technical progress of this cross-domain collaboration for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, demonstrating its vision for future technologies.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: "Conventional lithium batteries carry risks of thermal runaway and combustion. With a unique built-in Active Safety Mechanism, ASM, ProLogium's solid-state batteries fundamentally address these safety concerns through our unique superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte. In addition, ProLogium's superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium-ceramic battery—validated by SGS—delivers fast-charging performance that exceeds traditional liquid-electrolyte batteries by 5 to 6 times, enabling products to recharge quickly and return to operation sooner, effectively improving turnover, mobility, and flexibility. This partnership with Delta not only integrates our batteries with Delta's core power management capabilities to provide customers with a safer, high-efficiency, and energy-saving next-generation power integration system, but also further expands into next-generation battery application domains. We are excited and look forward to continuing to work with Delta to advance the future of smart technology and bring the public sustainable and stable energy options."

Eric Huang, General Manager of Battery Power Management Business Development Department at Delta, said: "The development of solid-state battery technology is becoming a key driver of the global energy transition. This collaboration combines Delta's system integration expertise in high functional safety Battery Management Systems (BMS) design with ProLogium's strengths in solid-state battery materials and process technologies. Together, this collaboration is expected to enhance overall solid-state battery safety, operating efficiency, and mass-production feasibility, while accelerating the adoption and deployment of high functional safety BMS across diverse markets."

The collaboration will proceed in two phases. Phase one will be based on ProLogium's existing standard-specification cells to design 48V battery modules for selected future applications. Phase two will focus on the joint development of prototype battery systems for next-generation battery applications, supporting continued technical integration and innovation.

Expanding the Solid-State Battery Application Landscape: Sustainable Energy Solutions that Balance Smart Living with Safety and High Efficiency

ProLogium's Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Battery is uniquely differentiated by its "dual-function electrolyte." The electrolyte is not only non-flammable, but also decomposes under high temperature and high voltage to release ASM (Active Safety Mechanism) materials that passivate the active materials of both the cathode and anode. This effectively suppresses thermal runaway chain reactions and eliminates cell thermal runaway, maintaining a high level of safety even at an energy density of 860–940 Wh/L. Its superfluidized electrolyte combines solid-like stability with liquid-like high ionic conductivity. At both room temperature and -20°C, its ionic conductivity is five times that of conventional lithium-ion batteries and sulfide-based solid-state batteries. In addition, the battery delivers excellent electrochemical performance without requiring external pressure during either production or operation. With material costs comparable to liquid electrolytes and a manufacturing process even simpler than that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, it ultimately enables a truly all-around battery system that delivers high energy, high safety, fast charging, strong low-temperature performance, and low cost.

