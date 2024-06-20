ProLogium Technology Releases Video Showcasing World's First Giga-Level Factory for Lithium Ceramic Batteries

Explore the Revolutionary Processes and Exclusive Technologies Behind Lithium Ceramic Batteries

TAOYUAN, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, the first to mass-produce lithium ceramic batteries and a leader in next-generation battery technology, has released a video highlighting its first giga-level factory for lithium ceramic batteries in Guanyin District, Taoyuan. This video showcases ProLogium's state-of-the-art battery manufacturing processes and exclusive patented technologies at this facility, which was inaugurated in January. This significant milestone demonstrates ProLogium's success in transitioning from pilot-scale to full-scale production, proving their capability to mass-produce lithium ceramic batteries. In 2024, they are ready to deliver C-samples to global automotive industry clients from this brand-new facility in Taoyuan, commonly known as the Taoke plant.

ProLogium has disrupted the technology in the lithium-ion battery industry, which has been adopted for over 30 years, by replacing the traditional polymer separator film with a ceramic separator. This breakthrough has overcome the inherent limitations of the old lithium-ion battery structure and led to the development of an innovative battery architecture with two substrates "sandwiching" the cathode, ceramic separator, and anode, supported by ProLogium's exclusive Logithium™ technology on the sides. This revolutionary architecture can accommodate more chemical systems and materials, enhancing the battery's energy densities. It also enables fast charging from 5% to 60% in just 5 minutes, translating to a range of 300 to 400 kilometers while maintaining a long cycle life under such conditions. This new architecture creates a paradigm in which performance and energy density are achieved without trade-off, and supports mass production with streamlined processes, higher efficiency, greater capacity, and improved yield, significantly reducing manufacturing costs. This directly challenges the market's long-standing perception that next-generation batteries are "unable to be mass-produced" and "expensive."

Simple is best. While it's not easy to achieve simplicity, ProLogium has managed to streamline the 17 core battery processes down to 13.

With ProLogium's revolutionary battery architecture and exclusive process technologies, the core production steps for lithium ceramic batteries have been streamlined from the traditional 17 steps to just 13. This reduction particularly omits the most time-consuming back-end assembly processes, such as separator film placement, electrolyte injection, vacuum soaking, and degassing. This one-stop, automated production line creates commercially competitive next-generation batteries for the market.

Faster Production, Higher Output: ProLogium Achieves Greater Efficiency with Exclusive Process Technologies Across the Line

Regarding electrode manufacturing, ProLogium's use of a solid-state ceramic separator allows for processing multiple electrodes simultaneously, unlike traditional battery production, which uses polymer separator films and processes only one piece at a time. ProLogium's exclusive coating process enables efficient roll-to-roll operation with automatic roll changeover. This special coating process, which applies the ceramic separator directly to the anode, eliminates the need for a separator film placement step. Compared to its first-generation technology, ProLogium's current machinery boasts a 2.6-fold increase in width and a 2.1-fold increase in operating length, significantly boosting productivity. The production line speed is over four times that of the previous generation, overcoming a major technical limitation faced by traditional battery production. Additionally, ProLogium has co-developed a specialized oven with its partner, specifically designed for lithium ceramic batteries. This proprietary design facilitates rapid drying of the electrodes, enhancing production efficiency for next-generation batteries.

Following electrode manufacturing is ProLogium's exclusive "hot flow dehydration" process. This technique enables rapid dehydration at 200 degrees Celsius during the roll winding process, completing the task in just 8 minutes. In contrast, traditional battery processes require 8 hours for dehydration through "vacuum drying." This significantly enhances production efficiency.

After dehydration, the next step is ProLogium's groundbreaking and exclusive technology, "Electrode Assembly to Form an Inlay." This process precisely aligns and attaches 12 pieces of cathode and anode electrodes simultaneously through a single hot pressing. By applying high temperature and pressure, this technique reduces interface resistance and enhances electrical performance. This advancement significantly increases production speed and capacity for next-generation batteries, setting ProLogium's lithium ceramic batteries apart from traditional ones, which can only attach one piece at a time due to material thermal limitations.

Overcoming the Most Challenging "Multilayer Yield" Hurdle: The One and Only Logithium™ Printer at ProLogium

Yield is the last hurdle to overcome for mass-producing next-generation batteries. Achieving high yield rates from single-layer to multilayer production is not as simple as stacking electrodes together; it typically takes many years to accomplish. Among ProLogium's more than 800 patents, hundreds are related to yield enhancement, covering areas from cell structure to process design. The most critical of these is the Logithium™ printer, exclusively at ProLogium. This patented printer ensures precise alignment and attachment during manufacturing, while also acting as a moisture barrier and preventing short circuits. This technology has enabled single-layer yields of 99.9% and multilayer yields of 94% on the pilot line. Additionally, ProLogium employs other exclusive processes such as film laminators and flexo printing machines, both absent in traditional battery manufacturing. Along with over 4,000 quality checkpoints and automatic inspection equipment, these processes ensure higher yield and optimal quality. The laminator process presses and attaches a special heat-resistant carrier film to the substrate, making it thinner, stiffer, and more thermally resistant, thereby increasing the cell's energy density. This carrier film can be recycled in back-end processes to be reused, further reducing costs. Regarding the flexo-printing process, it prints alignment marks on the substrates to achieve the precise alignment and attachment required for lithium ceramic battery production, enhancing yield. Later in the calendering process, it involves hot pressing with high temperature and pressure, making the electrodes more compact and improving ion and electron conductivity and energy density.

Pioneering the Use of 100% Silicon Anode: ProLogium's "P-C-R Next-Generation Battery Solution" with Lithium Ceramic Batteries

ProLogium's revolutionary battery architecture not only creates a safer next-generation battery but also enables the use of advanced cathode and anode materials to enhance driving range. ProLogium leads the industry by using a 100% silicon anode with its patented silicon composite material (SCM), offering high utilization and low cost. Combined with the ceramic separator's high safety, preventing short circuits, the volumetric energy density can reach 700-900 Wh/L. If ultra-thin lithium metal or an anode-free design is used, the density can reach 900-1,100 Wh/L. This approach maximizes resource efficiency and reduces costs, resulting in a solution that perfectly balances Performance, Cost, and Resource Circulation (P-C-R). ProLogium's P-C-R solution addresses current industry pain points and can be applied across a variety of industries and products.

"A new era has begun," remarked Vincent Yang, founder and chairman of ProLogium. "ProLogium's lithium ceramic batteries and next-generation battery technology are leading the battery industry into a new chapter, setting the stage for the next 30 years. Our revolutionary battery architecture is entirely different from traditional lithium-ion batteries. It increases energy density while maintaining fast-charging capability, achieving a 5-minute fast charge. Remarkably, after 800 deep cycles under fast-charge conditions, the battery retains 80% of its capacity, delivering greater value to consumers. Our Taoke demonstration factory is proof that we are the first to make mass production possible, serving as a prototype for our ongoing expansion. We will continue to advance our product and manufacturing technologies, committed to driving a more sustainable and efficient energy transition across industries. Through our technological prowess, we will continue to showcase Taiwan's capabilities to the world!"

More information: World's First Giga-Level Factory for Lithium Ceramic Batteries

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium specializes in innovative lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. With over 800 global patents (including those pending and already granted), ProLogium has delivered nearly 8,000 next-generation battery samples to automakers worldwide. Its first giga-level factory in Taoyuan, Taiwan, will start supplying automakers in 2024, accelerating capacity expansion in key markets globally. ProLogium recently opened its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay in May 2024 and is on track to complete its Dunkirk gigafactory by late 2026 or early 2027.

SOURCE ProLogium