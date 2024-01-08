PROLOGUE ADDS SENIOR ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE TO GROWING PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON, DC

Laura Holmberg Brings to Prologue Deep Association Expertise, Long Track Record of Advocacy Wins and Communications Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic advisory firm Prologue today announced seasoned trade association executive, Laura Holmberg, has joined their growing Washington, D.C. team. Holmberg previously led marketing and industry communications for the U.S. Travel Association, one of Washington's top industry associations and advocate for the nation's $1.2 trillion travel industry.

Seasoned trade association executive Laura Holmberg has joined Prologue as Senior Director of Accounts.
As Senior Director of Accounts, Holmberg brings to Prologue over 20 years of proven travel and hospitality leadership in communications, marketing and advocacy. At the U.S. Travel Association, she was responsible for a comprehensive suite of initiatives spanning member and industry-facing communications, executive thought leadership, social and digital media, brand strategy and event marketing and production.

"Adding Laura to our team deepens Prologue's ability to strengthen our clients' positioning with Washington audiences and industry stakeholders, while advancing their core advocacy priorities," said Kendall Bentz, Prologue's managing partner in Washington, D.C. "Laura's extensive experience helping to develop and execute national public affairs campaigns will greatly benefit our association and corporate clients."

"I had the pleasure of working with members of the Prologue team as a client for more than a decade and have long valued their unique ability to translate complex ideas into compelling narratives and campaigns," said Holmberg. "I look forward to bringing my own association and public affairs experience to Prologue's growing list of valued clients."

About Prologue
Prologue helps businesses and organizations lead, position and advocate for their highest strategic priorities, with a client list spanning Fortune 50 companies and D.C.'s most prominent industry trade groups. Prologue's services include defining corporate and association leadership platforms, issue advocacy, reputation strategy and brand protection.

