PROLOGUE EXPANDS STRATEGY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS CAPABILITIES WITH NEW LEADERSHIP TALENT

Jordan Langdon Joins as Senior Director of Client Experience

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic advisory firm Prologue has hired Jordan Langdon as senior director of client experience. Langdon joins the firm's growing senior team and further expands its highly regarded strategic positioning and public affairs capabilities.

Langdon comes to Prologue's Washington, DC office from the global reputation management firm, Purple Strategies, where she led high-stakes public affairs and reputation engagements for Fortune 500 corporations across a broad range of industries.

"It's a privilege to join this team in a role designed to shape compelling experiences for clients," said Langdon. Post this Jordan Langdon, Senior Director of Client Experience

In this newly created role, Langdon brings over a decade of experience in both the corporate and political arenas, leading proactive positioning, public affairs campaigns, issues management, crisis response and thought leadership engagements in energy, healthcare, biodefense, consumer goods and global manufacturing. She previously worked with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas and U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham of California.

"As a boutique firm, we uniquely understand the importance of having smart, responsive and experienced strategists, public affairs leaders and policy experts," said Clare Thomas Maher, Prologue's managing partner and corporate practice lead. "In hiring Jordan we continue to build out a senior team of consultants with the kind of insights and talent that are invaluable to our clients."

"One of the most exciting elements of Prologue is that the firm has been built from the ground up to deliver business and advocacy strategy through the lens of reputation," commented Langdon. "It's a privilege to join this team in a role designed to shape compelling experiences for an esteemed set of clients."

About Prologue

Prologue is a strategic advisory firm that helps businesses and organizations drive and advocate their highest reputation and positioning priorities on complex issues and in high-stakes environments. Prologue's client roster includes many of the best-known global brands and the most prominent U.S. industry trade groups. Prologue's flagship services include reputation counsel, narrative development, thought leadership engagement, advocacy strategy, public affairs campaigns and issues and crisis management.

Contact: Alex Giordano

(571) 637 2581

[email protected]

SOURCE Prologue Strategy & Leadership