Prolon Launches Almost Forever, a New Podcast Bridging the Gap Between Longevity Science and Everyday Life

Hosted by registered dietitians and longevity experts, the series debuts June 17 with leading voices in wellness, nutrition, and longevity science

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Inc., the science-driven longevity nutrition company behind consumer brand Prolon, today announces the launch of Almost Forever, a podcast exploring what it actually takes to live a longer, healthier, and more meaningful life.

Almost Forever Podcast by Prolon

Almost Forever features candid conversations with the clinicians, researchers, and innovators shaping our understanding of human healthspan. Unlike trend-driven wellness content, Almost Forever is rooted in more than 25 years of peer-reviewed longevity and nutrition science, including 47 clinical trials and 130 global patents, through Prolon's parent company, L-Nutra.

Hosted by two registered dietitians with advanced degrees in healthspan and longevity, Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN, and Renee Fitton, MS, RDN, Almost Forever brings together leading experts to explore the pillars of a longer healthspan: nutrition, metabolic health, hormones, sleep, the gut microbiome, fasting, stress, and the compounding daily decisions that shape how we age. The show connects these topics not as isolated trends, but as an interconnected system; one where every pillar informs the next, and the decisions you make today shape the quality of the decades ahead.

New episodes drop every other Wednesday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, with all episodes produced at L-Nutra's studios in Los Angeles. Inaugural guests include: Jennifer Cohen (Speaker & Podcaster, Habits & Hustle), Cynthia Thurlow (Best-Selling Author, The Menopause Gut), Simon Hill (Nutrition Scientist, The Proof Podcast), Darin Olien (Author and TV Host, Down to Earth with Zac Efron) and Darshan Shah (Founder of Next Health).

"The timing of the launch of Almost Forever is deliberate. The longevity industry is growing at an unprecedented pace, with new supplements, protocols, and self-proclaimed experts entering the space daily," explains Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN and co-host. "For consumers, the noise has never been louder or more difficult to navigate. Our goal is to cut through that noise, ground every conversation in peer-reviewed science and decades of clinical research, and translate that expertise into actionable steps listeners can actually apply to their lives."

"Longevity shouldn't feel like a research project you need a PhD to decode. Almost Forever is the show I wish had existed when I started in this space: the right experts, honest conversations, and information that actually changes how you live, not just how long," said Renee Fitton, MS, RDN and co-host of Almost Forever.

About the Hosts

Melanie Murphy Richter, MS, RDN holds a master's degree in Nutrition, Healthspan & Longevity and was named Young Dietitian of the Year by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2023. She teaches graduate-level Nutrition Physiology at UC Irvine, founded a functional nutrition practice called Wholistic Ritual where she specializes in gut health, and currently serves as Director of Communications at L-Nutra.

Renee Fitton, MS, RDN is a nutrition innovator with a master's degree in Nutrition, Healthspan & Longevity. As co-founder of Heali, she built one of only seven CDC Full-Accredited Diabetes Prevention Programs in the country and led 60+ registered dietitians to create a verified nutrition database valued at over $10 million. Today, she brings that expertise to her role as Vice President of Growth at L-Nutra.

About Almost Forever

Almost Forever is a longevity podcast for people who want more than a longer life - they want a fuller one. Hosted by registered dietitians and experts in longevity, Melanie Murphy Richter and Renee Fitton, Almost Forever features conversations with the clinicians, scientists, and thinkers shaping how we understand the building blocks of a longer healthspan; nutrition, hormones, sleep, metabolism, the gut microbiome, fasting, supplements, mindset, exercise, environmental toxicity, stress, social networks and the daily decisions that compound over decades.

Almost Forever is brought to you by Prolon. Prolon is the consumer division of L-Nutra, a leading longevity technology company. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and is not medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or a substitute for professional healthcare services. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your diet, exercise, supplement, or health routine. Guest views are their own and may not reflect those of Prolon or its parent company, L-Nutra.

Almost Forever is available wherever you listen to podcasts:

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra, the premier nutri-technology company, leads the discovery, design, and commercialization of Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs that enhance human healthspan and drive remission in chronic diseases. In partnership with 18 global university research centers, L-Nutra has developed breakthrough nutrition formulations inspired by precision nutrition and powered by cellular longevity science. Supported by 47 clinical trials, 137 granted patents, and a rapidly expanding global presence, L-Nutra is redefining the role of nutrition to treat aging and chronic disease. L-Nutra's programs - including Prolon for longevity and its medical division, L-Nutra Health, focused on medical nutrition therapies for disease remission - are designed to maximize safety, nourishment, and therapeutic benefit while improving health outcomes across populations. For more information, visit www.l-nutra.com.

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.