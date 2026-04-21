L-Nutra CEO Dr. Joseph Antoun Named LA Times 'Life Sciences Visionary' for Pioneering Longevity as a Medical Discipline

Recognition highlights leadership in building longevity science into a clinically validated, global category

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra Inc., a leader in science-driven longevity nutrition, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, has been named a 2026 Life Sciences Visionary by LA Times Studios, recognizing leaders driving innovation across biotechnology and healthcare.

Honored alongside an accomplished cohort of Southern California leaders, Dr. Antoun is recognized as the architect of modern longevity for advancing the field from an emerging concept into a clinically grounded, commercially scalable category.

"I appreciate the recognition from LA Times Studios, which reflects the growing momentum behind longevity as a clinically grounded field," said Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of L-Nutra. "My life's mission is to transform healthcare from a reactive 'sickcare' system into one rooted in prevention, metabolic health, and healthy aging; a vision our teams at L-Nutra are bringing to life every day."

Over the past decade, Dr. Antoun has led L-Nutra's evolution into a global longevity science company, pioneering the food as medicine movement and helping establish nutrition as a therapeutic platform for addressing aging and age-related disease. Under his leadership, the company has generated more than $250 million in revenue, expanded internationally, and built one of the most comprehensive intellectual property portfolios in longevity-focused nutrition, with 221 licensed patents from leading academic institutions.

L-Nutra has also advanced clinical research in the field, including recent studies demonstrating that fasting-mimicking nutrition can activate autophagy and cellular rejuvenation pathways in humans for the first time ever, translating Nobel Prize–winning cellular research into the first practical, scalable human application.

In parallel, Dr. Antoun has overseen the expansion of L-Nutra's Nutrition for Longevity division, which partners with leading medical centers to deliver medical nutrition therapies designed to address chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease through evidence-based dietary interventions.

Looking ahead, under Dr. Antoun's leadership, L-Nutra is well-positioned to continue serving its mission to transform how people experience longevity by making science-backed health a daily, supported, and integrated way of living.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Dr. Antoun is Co-Director of the Center for Health Policy at the University of Chicago and a former Chairman of the Global Healthspan Policy Institute. He is affiliated with leading academic and executive networks, including Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, King's College London, and YPO.

The LA Times Studios Life Sciences Visionaries recognition highlights individuals whose work is shaping the future of the industry. Honorees are featured in the April 2026 issue of Business by LA Times Studios, distributed with the Los Angeles Times Sunday edition.

About L-Nutra



L-Nutra, the premier nutri-technology company, leads the discovery, design, and commercialization of Nutrition for Longevity and Nutrition as Medicine programs that enhance human healthspan and drive remission in chronic diseases. In partnership with 18 global university research centers, L-Nutra has developed breakthrough nutrition formulations inspired by precision nutrition and powered by cellular longevity science. Supported by 47 clinical trials, 137 granted patents, and a rapidly expanding global presence, L-Nutra is redefining the role of nutrition to treat aging and chronic disease. L-Nutra's programs — including Prolon for longevity and its medical nutrition therapies for chronic conditions — are designed to maximize safety, nourishment, and therapeutic benefit while improving health outcomes across populations. For more information, visit www.l-nutra.com.

SOURCE L-Nutra Inc.