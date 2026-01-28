Independent Stanford Research Spotlights Fasting Mimicking Technology as a New Path for Crohn's Disease

Results strengthen an expanding clinical foundation behind nutrition-based strategies designed to modify disease progression and drive remission-oriented care

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra, the world's first nutri-technology company advancing science-driven approaches to longevity and food as medicine, highlights newly published, independent clinical research in Crohn's disease that underscores the growing role of Food as Medicine approaches in addressing areas of unmet medical need and contributes to a growing body of clinical evidence examining nutrition-based strategies across chronic disease states.

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis affect millions of people worldwide, many of whom continue to face limited non-pharmacologic options, particularly in the earlier stages of disease. As healthcare systems increasingly explore Food as Medicine strategies, independently led clinical research is beginning to accumulate evidence to examine how medically supervised nutrition can support disease management alongside standard medical care.

"For decades, we have been building toward a future where nutrition is no longer peripheral to healthcare, but foundational to it," said Joseph Antoun, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of L-Nutra. "Independent clinical research like this reinforces the role that evidence-based food technologies can play alongside standard care, particularly for patients facing limited options. As the Food as Medicine movement continues to gain momentum, we hope physicians, healthcare systems, and insurers increasingly recognize and support medically supervised nutrition programs so patients can access the full spectrum of care needed to manage chronic disease effectively."

A randomized open label controlled trial published in Nature Medicine and led by researchers at Stanford University evaluated a five-day Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) repeated monthly for three months in adults with mild-to-moderate Crohn's disease. The study reported significantly higher rates of clinical response and remission among participants following the FMD alongside standard medical care, compared with those continuing their baseline diet. Participants also experienced meaningful reductions in inflammatory biomarkers, including fecal calprotectin.

The independently conducted research provides third-party validation of biological mechanisms that L-Nutra has been translating into clinically validated nutrition products and medically supervised programs across longevity, metabolic health, and inflammatory conditions. Together, these findings suggest that targeted nutritional interventions may engage shared underlying disease pathways with relevance to remission-oriented models of care across multiple chronic conditions.

Key clinical findings from the study included:

Clinical response and remission:

Nearly 70% of participants in the FMD group achieved clinical response, with more than 60 percent reaching clinical remission based on validated disease activity indices.

Rapid onset of effect:

A majority of responders demonstrated clinical improvement after a single 5-day FMD cycle, suggesting a rapid time–response relationship.

Unmedicated subgroup outcomes:

In a post hoc analysis among participants not receiving Crohn's disease medications at baseline, the clinical response rate in the FMD group was more than twofold higher than in controls (76.9% vs. 33.3%), highlighting relevance for patients with mild Crohn's disease, a population with limited FDA-approved pharmacologic options.

Biological alignment:

Exploratory analyses identified changes in inflammatory lipid mediators and immune-related gene expression consistent with improved disease activity.

Short-term adjunctive use:

Participants remained on prescribed medical therapies throughout the study, reinforcing the role of the FMD as an adjunctive approach used in coordination with standard medical care.

"Nutrition has long been recognized in medicine, but rarely evaluated or deployed with the rigor expected of a therapeutic intervention," said William Hsu, MD, Chief Medical Officer of L-Nutra. "These findings demonstrate that when nutrition is scientifically designed, protocol-driven, and grounded in human cellular physiology, it can function as a credible adjunctive therapeutic approach that complements pharmacologic therapies when integrated responsibly alongside standard medical care."

The Crohn's findings arrive as L-Nutra continues to scale its global footprint, including its most recent Series D financing led by Mubadala Investment Company, supporting expansion into the Middle East and North Africa through localized development of its nutrition technologies in Abu Dhabi. Alongside this, L-Nutra recently published the first-ever human clinical trial demonstrating activation of autophagy through the Fasting Mimicking Diet. Together, these milestones reinforce the company's long-term strategy to translate foundational biology into clinically validated food technologies and medically supervised nutrition programs with global relevance.

Supported by more than 48 clinical trials, collaborations with 18 leading academic institutions worldwide, and a portfolio of more than 200 global patents, L-Nutra continues to lead in the advancement of clinically validated nutrition products and medically supervised programs grounded in human biology. The Crohn's findings further reinforce how insights from longevity and metabolic science can inform clinically relevant approaches to inflammatory disease and support the company's broader mission to advance nutrition as a cornerstone of modern medicine.

Disclosure: The study was conducted independently by academic investigators. Certain investigators have disclosed financial, advisory, or professional relationships with L-Nutra, all of which are transparently reported in the published manuscript.

About L-Nutra

L-Nutra is the leader in longevity and nutrition science, pioneering innovations that unlock the technology in nutrition to support healthy aging, combat age-related conditions, and transform lives. In collaboration with 18 global research institutions, L-Nutra has conducted more than 48clinical trials and holds over 130 patents. Its flagship consumer brand, Prolon® , offers clinically tested fasting-mimicking nutrition programs, while its medical division, L-Nutra Health , delivers disease -specific health-care provider guided medical nutrition programs.

For more information, visit www.l-nutra.com .

