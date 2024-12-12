"Prolonged Campaign of Abuse": Sacramento City Unified School District Substitute Teacher Accused of Abusing At Least Nine Students Across Five Schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine former students have filed a civil complaint against the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) alleging that the district allowed Andrew Rivas, a longtime substitute teacher, to prey upon and victimize hundreds of children, despite dozens of reported incidents and complaints from students, faculty, and parents. The lawsuit was filed in Sacramento Superior Court by attorneys at Slater Slater Schulman LLP, a leading, full-service law firm with decades of experience representing survivors of traumatic and catastrophic events.

In addition to the district, the lawsuit names Andrew Rivas, a former substitute teacher who taught various subjects across SCUSD schools from approximately 2000 to 2022. As detailed in the complaint, Rivas "groomed and primed Plaintiffs and other minor students for abuse by tying his sexual assaults and abuse to school recreational activities and acting under the guise of a compassionate and caring teacher."

The five SCUSD schools where the abuse is alleged to have taken place are Elder Creek Elementary School; Rosa Parks Middle School; Miwok Middle School, formerly known as Sutter Middle School; Luther Burbank High School; and Arthur A. Benhamin Health Professions High. One of the survivors was allegedly abused by Rivas at two different schools: Rosa Parks Middle School when she was approximately 12 years old, and Luther Burbank High School when she was approximately 16 years old.

"As a substitute teacher for more than two decades, Andrew Rivas waged a prolonged campaign of abuse against students of all ages in the Sacramento City Unified School District," said Adam Slater, Founding and Managing Partner of Slater Slater Schulman LLP. "The school system's primary responsibility is to provide a safe and secure environment for students to learn in, but the abuse and mistreatment suffered by our clients tells a horrifyingly different story. We are committed to holding both the District and Rivas accountable for enabling this abuse, which exposed hundreds of students to sexual misconduct while in elementary, middle, and high school."

Several of the plaintiffs allege that Rivas inappropriately groped various parts of their bodies, directed vulgar sexual comments at them and attempted to provide his personal telephone number. Between 2015 and 2017, three students in the district reported Rivas to their respective counselors and disclosed that he was repeatedly touching and making harassing comments to them. These claims were never elevated.

Remarkably, despite the numerous complaints to local law enforcement, the history of misconduct, and the blatancy of Rivas' sexual abuses at District schools while employed, no real action was taken against Rivas until 2024. Per the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing ("CTC") website, Rivas' educator credentials were not revoked until 2023, enabling Rivas to continue supervising students across the district.

NOTE: Individuals seeking to be linked to resources for sexual assault survivors can call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. The National Sexual Assault Hotline operated by RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) provides confidential support from trained staff members and can assist with finding local healthcare resources, help talk through what happened, and offer referrals for long-term support.

