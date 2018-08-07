ProLung Shareholder Group Urges All Shareholders To Sign The White Consent Card And Elect 8 Highly Qualified Nominees To Immediately Restore Accountability And Oversight To The Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Morgan, the former Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of ProLung, Inc. ("ProLung" or, the "Company"), together with a group of shareholders collectively owning approximately 16.3% of the outstanding common stock of ProLung (the "Group") and led by ProLung's former President, CEO and director Steven Eror, delivered an encouraging message to ProLung shareholders today regarding the Group's consent solicitation to enlarge and enhance the Board.

Todd Morgan, ProLung's former Chairman and one of the Group's nominees for election to the Board, issued the following statement in response to the Company's false and misleading public statements: "I served on ProLung's Board for over four years, about two years of which I spent as Chairman. In March of 2018, allegations against Steve Eror were brought forward by Audit Committee Chairman Scott Nixon. As the investigation conducted by the Audit Committee moved forward, the Board became divided on whether substantiated evidence supported these allegations. Mr. Eror asked for an unbiased independent investigation, but the Audit Committee leadership refused to allow Mr. Eror to respond to the allegations or attend any Board discussions on the matter."

Mr. Morgan continued, "It is my opinion that the Audit Committee's investigation against Mr. Eror did not produce substantiated evidence to terminate him for cause. The investigation greatly diluted the Board's focus, which should have been on moving the Company forward on the path to the FDA and developing a strategic plan for the Company's future. The environment caused by those leading the investigation led to the eventual break up and resignation of the majority of the Board."

Steve Eror added, "ProLung's corporate memory includes essential relationships, partnerships and know-how supported by time-tested and experienced Board oversight. Much can be said about each of the leader-nominees the Group has assembled. Our nominees for election to the Board represent broad knowledge and experience across industries including finance, medicine, pharmacy, law and ethics. Importantly, they also offer continuity and stability during this critical juncture for the Company. Each of our nominees is committed to representing the best interests of all shareholders if elected to the Board. You have to ask yourself why anyone would object to broader, more experienced representation. We urge shareholders to sign the WHITE consent card and to vote in favor of all five of our proposals today."

We, the nominees and your fellow shareholders, urge you to consent today for all five of the proposals described in our consent statement to enlarge and enhance the Board.

Mr. Eror has 26 years of executive experience in medical device, drug development, drug delivery, molecular modeling, artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics, information technology and manufacturing in public, private and emerging companies. He is ProLung's founder, and became Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of ProLung, Inc. in February 2005.

