ProLytics Consulting Group Named Technology Partner of the Year by Vena Solutions

"ProLytics has demonstrated a level of technical depth and collaboration that sets them apart within our partner ecosystem," said Jon Steele, Director at Vena Solutions, a leading provider of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software. "They are a trusted partner that consistently delivers complex implementations with precision, and contributes valuable insight that helps strengthen the platform. Their work has had a direct impact on the success of our mutual customers."

About the Award

Vena's Technology Partner of the Year award highlights partners that go beyond standard implementation to actively shape how the platform is applied and extended.

ProLytics has distinguished itself through its hands-on involvement in co-developing solutions, providing structured feedback on product capabilities, and helping define best practices for advanced use cases. Its approach reflects a strong alignment with Vena's roadmap and a commitment to advancing the platform for enterprise-scale applications.

"We're just so proud to receive this award," said William Liang, Managing Director at ProLytics Consulting Group. "As one of Vena's earliest partners, we've had the opportunity to contribute to how the platform has evolved and is applied in real-world environments. Our focus has always been on combining deep technical expertise with practical implementation so our clients can build planning and reporting processes that scale with their business."

What Sets ProLytics Apart

ProLytics is widely recognized for its depth of technical expertise within the Vena ecosystem and its ability to deliver complex, high-performance implementations. The firm works closely with clients to design integrated FP&A environments that connect financial and operational data. Its unique offering includes industry accelerators for legal, SaaS and manufacturing sectors, strong Microsoft ecosystem integration (Fabric and Power BI), and ProLytics Connect, a proprietary framework enabling scalable enterprise data connectivity and orchestration to power future-ready AI driven analysis.

About ProLytics Consulting Group

ProLytics Consulting Group is a financial planning and analysis (FP&A) and corporate performance management (CPM) consulting firm. The company specializes in planning, reporting, and data integration solutions that enable organizations to improve visibility and decision-making. ProLytics works with clients across multiple industries to deliver scalable, technology-enabled finance solutions.

About Vena Solutions

Vena Solutions provides a complete FP&A platform that combines the flexibility of Excel with centralized data management, workflow automation, and advanced analytics. The platform supports organizations in improving planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting processes.

SOURCE ProLytics Consulting Group