Prom is your night to shine from head to toe, starting with your hair. Here are four perfect prom hairstyles for every hair length

ROMANTIC TENDRILS

Prom night isn't the time to hold back. Go for head-turning glamour with big, bouncy, side-swept curls and loads of volume all over!

Get the Look:

Spray your hair with texturizing hairspray or dry shampoo .

or . Separate the top from the bottom and tease the roots on the top section.

Curl narrow horizontal sections with a ¾-inch curling iron.

After creating each curl, keep it curled and clip it to your head.

Once all hair is curled and cool, release the clips.

Gently gather all the curls to one side, allowing the top to remain full.

Place a row of bobby pins vertically behind the ear of the curly side to keep the hair in place. (Be sure the pins match your hair color.)

MAJESTIC HALF-UP HAIRSTYLE

If you're looking for a prom hair style that shines from every angle, this is the one.

Get the Look:

Prep hair with dry shampoo .

. Curl your hair with a medium-barrel curling iron.

Divide your hair in half, top and bottom and clip away the top.

Gather the bottom in a ponytail at the midpoint of the back and secure with an elastic.

Release the top section and divide it in half vertically.

Gently gather each half and pull the hair through the ponytail elastic.

Loosen the sides with the end of a tail comb, and allow a few tendrils to frame the face.

Wrap a section of hair around the elastic and pin it to secure.

Mist with hair spray to control flyaway hairs and keep the style in place.

MEDIUM HAIR

BOHO WAVES

Flowy, romantic dress? Top it with these polished, upgraded beach waves.

Get the Look:

Prep wet hair with a volumizing styling foam before drying.

before drying. Create a center part and then divide your hair into vertical sections.

Mist each section with a volumizing hair spray.

Place a flat iron at eye level in each section. Rotate the iron one half turn away from your face.

With lots of tension, ribbon the section through the iron. Release the iron before you reach the ends.

Repeat on each section until all your hair is curled.

Place your fingers at the scalp and gently tousle your hair to blend the curls.

SHORT HAIR

HIGH AND TIGHT

You'll bring the drama with this uplifted, sleek hairstyle.

Get the Look:

Apply volumizing foam to clean, damp hair.

to clean, damp hair. With a blow dryer and small round brush, create curls throughout the longer top section. Clip each curl into place to cool.

Use a vent brush to smooth and dry the shorter bottom and side sections.

Release the clips on top and re-curl each with a narrow curling cone.

When the hair is cool, lift the top with your fingers to encourage lift and volume and to blend the curls.

Work a small around of hair styling paste through the top, to break up the curls.

through the top, to break up the curls. Finish with a firm-hold hairspray.

