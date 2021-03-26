ProMED Biosciences Launches New Condition-Based CBD Oil Drops

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMED Biosciences announced its new ProMED CBD product line featuring broad spectrum oil drops (0% THC): Sleep, Calm, and Relief. Each new formula was specifically developed using CBD (cannabidiol) plus CBG (cannabigerol) and CBN (cannabinol) in specific combinations to produce the entourage effect which may better support specific health conditions. Additionally, the new oil drops are now made using a carrier solution with an ultra-low viscosity carrier and bio-enhancer that helps increase the bioavailability (quantity of CBD remaining in body over time) and overall effectiveness.

ProMED Health Based CBD Oil Drops/Tinctures

Owner, Olga Krynina, shared, "We are excited to educate our consumers on the potential benefits of CBD, CBG, and CBN and provide innovative CBD products that help individuals meet their health goals."

ProMED Sleep presents one of the most intense effects of a cannabinoid-based product for sleep support combining the natural benefits of CBD and CBN. ProMED Sleep comes in 1200mg and 2000mg bottles.

ProMED Calm offers tranquility and peacefulness through the use of CBD, CBN, and minimal CBG to manage the symptoms of anxiety from every day stress. ProMED Calm comes in 600mg, 1200mg and 2000mg bottles.

ProMED Relief accentuates the ability to relieve physical discomfort of joints and muscles through the combination of CBD, CBG, and minimal CBN. ProMED Relief comes in 1200mg and 2000mg bottles.

Subsequently, ProMED Biosciences has developed an exclusive new line, ProMED Select, for resellers. This new product line includes Bliss (1800mg and 5000mg), Calm (1800mg and 2500mg) and Relief (1800mg and 2500mg) in higher clinical strengths. These exclusive products can only be purchased by the consumer through an approved medical facility, doctor or pharmacy giving resellers more opportunities with less competition.

Stay tuned for additional new products coming later this year! Shop the full-line of ProMED CBD products or call to ask about reseller opportunities at 888-655-9155.

About ProMED Biosciences: ProMED Biosciences has been producing hemp formulas since 2015, starting with a capsule form that was specifically designed for cancer patients and the terminally ill, although under their original product line, CBD Essence. Since then, ProMED Biosciences has expanded their CBD product line to include oil drops (or tinctures), topical creams, gummies, gel capsules, and pet oil drop under their new product line, ProMED CBD, selling direct to consumers and offering resell opportunities to medical facilities, doctors' offices, chiropractors, and pharmacies. ProMED Biosciences complies under Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. The statements made regarding ProMED products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

