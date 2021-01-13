Promenade Software, Inc. Announces CyberMed Cloud 2.0

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promenade Software is proud to announce the launch of CyberMed Cloud 2.0, a complete cloud solution for medical devices and other connected safety critical systems. CyberMed Cloud 2.0 meets enterprise demands for performance, administration, and security.

CyberMed Cloud enables device innovators to move to market safely, securely, and effectively. Cybersecurity is the core of CyberMed Cloud providing HIPAA and FDA compliant solutions by the application of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

CyberMed Cloud capabilities include:

● Data Analytics ● AI & Machine Learning ● Device Monitoring ● Test Reporting ● Usage Tracking / Pay-Per-Use ● Telemedicine ● Consumables Tracking ● Authorized Data Sharing

"We are extremely excited to introduce CyberMed Cloud 2.0. We have created a powerful turn-key solution that is flexible in design and provides seamless integration. With CyberMed Cloud 2.0 we were able to support our client, DxTerity with their COVID-19 employee screening program and launch of at-home testing on the Amazon Marketplace meeting the unprecedented urgency due to the pandemic," said Frances Cohen, President, at Promenade Software, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Promenade Software, Inc. offers a full suite of software development services and solutions specializing in medical devices. Promenade provides expertise in device and mobile app development, regulatory, verification and validation testing, and cybersecurity.

Media Contact: Bev Carpenter, Director of Marketing

Phone Number: (949)-333-4634 ext.717

Email: [email protected]

Web: CyberMedCloud.com

