Promenade Software Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

"We are proud that our SOC 2 report has confirmed that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security, availability, and confidentiality with our cloud platform," said PROMENADE SOFTWARE founder and CEO Frances Cohen. "Our focus is on medical devices and our clients have a regulatory and business obligation to ensure the security of their device and patient data. Many medical device companies place their trust in our systems and technology offerings and our SOC 2 and ISO 13485 quality management certifications demonstrate our commitment to securing their data with the highest level of protection and controls."

PROMENADE SOFTWARE opted to undergo this voluntary audit and certification to further affirm its long-standing commitment to information and data security practices, ensuring policies, procedures and operations not only meet but exceed the industry standards. The SOC 2 report provides assurances to existing or potential clients about the effectiveness of controls related to the security, availability, and confidentiality of the system to process information or the confidentiality or privacy of that information.

PROMENADE SOFTWARE will be exhibiting at the MD&M West conference August 10-12, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center (booth #1282). Frances Cohen, CEO of PROMENADE SOFTWARE will also be giving a talk on Integrating New Technologies into Legacy IVD Devices on Wednesday, August 11 from 1:15 PM to 2:00 PM at Location: 208AB.

About CyberMed.Cloud

CyberMed.Cloud is a cloud solution from PROMENADE SOFTWAREdesigned for the specific needs of medical device manufacturers, with security, HIPAA, and design controls at its core. CyberMed.Cloud efficiently supports customized portals, workflows, and data analytics. User groups and user privilege assignments allow hospital staff, patients, and the manufacturer access to the data they need in their roles. Pay-per-use, consumables tracking, system health and upgrade management are a sample of the features available to the manufacturers. www.CyberMed.cloud

About Promenade Software

In 2013, the founders of PROMENADE SOFTWARE set out to change the way medical device software was developed. Having observed the repeated inefficiencies in the industry for many years, the team had the vision and technology expertise to change the status quo and create solutions that would allow manufacturers to shorten the time it takes to develop a product for market PROMENADE SOFTWARE is comprised of a US-based team that takes great pride in its work. They are IEC 62304 compliant and their quality management system is ISO 13485:2016 certified. www.promenadesoftware.com

