Promentis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 10th Anniversary CNS Summit

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, announced that Dr. Chad E. Beyer, Senior Vice President of R&D, will share clinical findings from Promentis' Phase 2A clinical trial at the 10th annual CNS Summit in Boca Raton, FL. This behavioral biomarker study was designed to measure the safety, pharmacodynamic activity and ability of the company's lead drug development candidate, SXC-2023, to restore cognitive control in adult subjects. Dr. Beyer's podium presentation will be on Saturday, November 2 in the Conference's Neuroscience Spotlight Session and will be accompanied by a poster presentation of these findings during the Summit.

About Promentis Pharmaceuticals

Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for impulse control and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Promentis' drug development efforts are focused on a unique approach to addressing glutamatergic imbalance. The Company's first indication is trichotillomania, a highly prevalent disorder for which there is no approved therapy and for which there are no other known treatments in development.

Promentis is led by Klaus Veitinger, M.D., Ph.D. (CEO, Chairman of the Board for Promentis and OrbiMed Venture Partner). The team also includes Tom Beck, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer and Board Member for Promentis and F-Prime Capital Executive Partner), Daniel Lawton (President and Board Member) and Chad Beyer, Ph.D. (Senior VP R&D).

