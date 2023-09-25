Promescent Expands Distribution to 3,900 US-Based Walmart Locations

Leading sexual wellness company brings its science-backed Delay Spray to stores nationwide

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promescent , a sexual wellness company specializing in a comprehensive range of science-backed products, announced today that it has expanded distribution of its bestselling Delay Spray , a clinically-proven lidocaine desensitizing spray, to all 3,900 Walmart locations nationwide.

"At Promescent, we're committed to empowering individuals and couples to achieve a fulfilling sex life," says Promescent CEO Jeff Abraham. "Expanding in Walmart has been an instrumental part of our retail strategy to make our science-backed products widely accessible to those who need it. We're honored to grow our partnership with Walmart and bring our bestselling Delay Spray to a bigger community of discerning consumers nationwide."

Promescent's Delay Spray is a clinically-proven, IRB-certified lidocaine desensitizing spray that is applied topically to prevent premature ejaculation and maximize performance, leading to longer, more satisfying intimacy. Clinically shown to provide a 50% increase in partner orgasms, the Delay Spray features a proprietary anti-transfer technology that results in an extremely localized spray that does not spread beyond the treated area or to your partner.

"We believe in the power of science to bring about transformative change in the sexual health space, which is why our products are rooted in extensive research and clinical studies that are backed by over 2,000 board-certified urologists," adds Laurence Levine, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Promescent. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and efficacy, which is why we've set the bar for reliable and proven sexual wellness products."

Promescent's bestselling Delay Spray was previously available in 1,000 Walmart locations, but will be available in the family planning planogram in all US-based Walmart stores by early October.

In addition to the Delay Spray, Promescent also has a line of well-loved lubricants and a growing collection of top-selling sex toys. More recently, Promescent launched its brand new ED platform to offer doctor consultations and prescribed ED medications including Sildenafil and Tadalafil starting at $2/dose. For more information about Promescent, visit www.promescent.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Promescent