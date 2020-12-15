Promethean Accelerates Global Growth with New Chief Revenue Officer

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, announced that Chris Hand has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Hand joins the executive team leading the strategy, growth, and execution of the Promethean worldwide sales organization.

Mr. Hand has over 30 years of experience in the technology space, helping clients and corporations build new digital data transformation solutions across enterprise, governments, and service provider platforms. As CRO, Mr. Hand will be responsible for revenue generation and managing key strategic initiatives essential for global growth, delighting customers, and partners.

"The notability of Promethean's solutions and efforts in elevating the world's educational capabilities and resulting improvement in people's lives is remarkable," said Chris Hand, CRO of Promethean. "I am excited to join a global team, contribute to their strong momentum, and look forward to many stages of future growth in bringing Promethean's technology to learning environments around the world."

Most recently, Mr. Hand held the role of senior executive and CRO at Arm, a SoftBank Company. Prior to this, he held senior positions at leading SaaS and IT enterprises, including Inovalon and CA Technologies. His tenure in the technology sector has delivered impressive growth, win rates, and improvement in sales cycles.

As an industry tech veteran, Mr. Hand has led businesses of all sizes ranging from $100M to $1B+, and his ability to help businesses scale will be paramount in driving Promethean's strategic go-to-market direction.

"As the world of education is constantly evolving, especially during a challenging year, Promethean delivers educators the tools they need to enable hybrid and remote learning across a multitude of learning environments," said Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean. "Chris brings extensive digital transformation technological expertise to this role, which will serve us well as we continue to expand globally and transform the way the world learns and collaborates."

