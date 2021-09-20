Promethean ActivPanel® Maintains Tenure as Market Leader for Interactive Displays in the USA

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® continues to be a global leader for interactive display technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2021 report on the World Interactive Display market. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, education systems were pressured to manage rapid adoption of remote and hybrid learning models, with the demand for interactive displays increasing by 26% globally since Q1 2021.

Promethean continues to be the leading brand in the USA with a 17.8% share of the total global interactive flat panel display market, excluding China. There is an anticipated 61.4% volume rise for the USA expected in 2021 driven by stimulus packages and remote and hybrid learning needs. The global interactive panel market is expecting 56% volume growth through 2025. In the USA, Promethean holds a strong lead of 26% volume share of the interactive flat panel display market.

The success that Promethean has seen throughout Q2 can be attributed to the continued development and updates to the ActivPanel® interactive display. With improvements to increase teacher flexibility and IT management, as well as a new Distance Learning Bundle for ActivPanel, Promethean has been increasing personalized functions of their interactive displays to better manage remote learning environments. The tradition of developing meaningful products designed with teacher input has allowed Promethean to be a leader in the creation of tools that make a lasting impact on educators, students, and IT admin, especially for remote and hybrid learning models.

"With the pandemic continuing to disrupt the education of school children globally, Promethean is determined to support educators, students, and parents with the best edtech tools for a productive learning experience, no matter the environment," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "Given these uncertain times, Promethean is proud to be the leader in interactive displays, while continuing to push the envelope of the support we can bring to the classroom."

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and teaching software transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

SOURCE Promethean

Related Links

http://www.prometheanworld.com

