Promethean Announces iKeepSafe Student Data Privacy Certification in the U.S. for ClassFlow Software

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, today at TCEA 2021 announced its ClassFlow™ platform had received iKeepSafe certification renewal. The certifications for FERPA, COPPA, and California (Student Privacy – CSPC) mean that ClassFlow has been assessed by iKeepSafe and meets iKeepSafe's rigorous standards. iKeepSafe assesses and certifies for compliance with U.S. federal and state privacy laws, helping to eliminate privacy concerns during remote, hybrid, or in-person teaching.

Promethean's ClassFlow enhances remote learning as a cloud-based lesson delivery service with advanced collaboration tools for student engagement. ClassFlow keeps remote, hybrid, and in-person students interested in interactive lessons, activities, quizzes, and thousands of immersive resources, lessons, and activities from educators worldwide. It also helps teachers deliver dynamic lessons to students' devices and brings interactive classroom displays to life for effective hybrid learning. As ClassFlow is cloud-based, it can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

iKeepSafe privacy certifications ensure that edtech products are compliant and demonstrate responsible privacy, safety, and security practices. ClassFlow received the following certifications:

FERPA : The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a federal law that applies to all schools that receive funds from the U.S. Department of Education. It protects the privacy of student education records and allows parents and eligible students certain rights related to the review, control, and confidentiality of those records.

: The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a federal law that applies to all schools that receive funds from the U.S. Department of Education. It protects the privacy of student education records and allows parents and eligible students certain rights related to the review, control, and confidentiality of those records. COPPA : The Children's Online Privacy Act (COPPA) is an FTC rule designed to ensure that parents remain in control of personal information collected from their young children online.

: The Children's Online Privacy Act (COPPA) is an FTC rule designed to ensure that parents remain in control of personal information collected from their young children online. CSPC: The California Student Privacy Certification (CSPC), initially developed by iKeepSafe to address the concerns of partners, educators, and advocates specifically around California student data privacy legislation, has evolved to encompass the most stringent student data privacy and security legislation across the U.S.

"As the education landscape continues to evolve, it is of utmost importance that privacy law compliance standards are met and upheld, especially for developing hybrid and remote digital learning environments," said Steve Halliwell, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "iKeepSafe raises the bar for how education technology companies should be thinking about security and privacy, and Promethean is proud to have received three certifications for our ClassFlow product that schools, teachers, and students can trust."

The Internet Keep Safe Coalition (iKeepSafe) certifies digital products as compliant with state and federal requirements for handling protected personal information. We help organizations achieve and maintain compliance through product assessments, monthly monitoring, annual training, and assistance with remediation. To view iKeepSafe's list of assessed products, visit https://ikeepsafe.org/products/.

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades of helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

