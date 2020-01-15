Promethean at FETC 2020: Experience Untethered Classroom Learning

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global education technology provider Promethean® will showcase its latest range of interactive displays for the classroom at the Future of Education Technology Conference, Jan. 15 – 17 in Miami.

Promethean will demonstrate how its ActivPanel® Elements series delivers an untethered learning experience, allowing educators to improve student engagement and, ultimately, outcomes. In addition, Promethean is conducting "in-the-classroom" STEAM sessions, professional development workshops, learning labs, and its award-winning Escape Room simulation – all centered around creating immersive, digitally-rich classrooms. All activities will be at Promethean's FETC booth, #2500.

The ActivPanel Elements series combines extensive customer and teacher feedback with Promethean's rich history of developing solutions that enhance the learning environment through an intuitive user experience. The solution also includes exclusive Vellum™ touch/writing technology, unparalleled security, and ActivInspire® lesson delivery software – supporting the promise of a seamless classroom experience.

"FETC provides a great forum for educators to see how technology can change their respective districts – one classroom and student at a time," said Cheryl Miller, Promethean's chief marketing officer. "Promethean is laser focused on building partnerships and products that enable teachers to create innovative learning scenarios while providing the security, convenience, and manageability IT administrators can trust."

Promethean's FETC booth also will feature its award-winning Escape Room experience. The Escape Room helps educators learn to maximize Promethean's solutions in the classroom. Attendees will participate in a series of challenges, including puzzles, riddles, and virtual reality that introduce Promethean solutions. Teachers will leave the experience with new ideas for collaborative classroom activities and engaging content.

For a complete schedule of events and booth sessions, please click here.

Following FETC, Promethean will highlight its solutions at TCEA 2020 in Austin, Texas. This conference will take place from Feb. 3 – 7. Promethean will be at booth # 1627.

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's global headquarters is located in Seattle, USA, with offices across Europe and the Middle East. Promethean is a member of the Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

