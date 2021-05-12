Promethean Continues Product Innovation to Enhance All Learning Environments

SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, announced a series of product updates in combination with a device management partnership to better support remote, hybrid, and in-classroom learning for administrators, teachers, and students.

Initially spurred by the global pandemic that forced school systems to adjust the way educators teach and students learn, remote and hybrid learning has shown promise in becoming permanent features of school systems worldwide. As part of its dedication to optimizing the learning experience for students and provide easy-to-use solutions for teachers to engage learners, Promethean has released the following product enhancements:

Distance learning bundle : Based on customers' feedback and needs, the new product bundle was designed to support learning at home and in the classroom. The bundle includes a webcam connected to the ActivPanel® and an extendable tripod for desk and floor mounting. The bundle components can be quickly and easily set up in the classroom to capture both the teacher and their panel at the same time. Using any conferencing platform, teachers can interface with at-home learners, which provides a full view of the classroom and mimics face-to-face learning experiences for students.

ActivPanel hardware: The updated ActivPanel hardware includes a single USB-C cable that provides power, data, and video to the ActivPanel. The cable also quickly and safely charges devices connected to it.

These enhancements, alongside Promethean's partnership with Radix that provides comprehensive device management and security, provide an easy and secure way to connect all learners with their teachers and peers, giving them the feeling that they're sitting in the classroom.

"The Promethean team recognizes the need to give teachers intuitive tools that promote student collaboration and administrators technology that's easy to manage and maintain centrally," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "Our partnerships and product innovation are purposely designed so that teachers are better equipped to hold the attention of and engage their students learning from home and in the classroom. We're proud of our role in helping remote students succeed academically."

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

