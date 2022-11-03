Promethean Energy Corporation Appoints Board of Advisors

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean Energy www.promethean-energy.com an oil & gas operator with an integrated approach to the development, production, and ultimate decommissioning of mature assets, today announced the formation of a Board of Advisors for its end-of-life business unit, Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC) www.promethean-decom.com.

Promethean Energy CEO and Founder Aditya Singh said "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Christie and Alex Moody-Stuart to the PDC Board of Advisors.

Both Jim and Alex bring immense experience of applying and integrating technology, data, risk management and best practices. Their expertise will be invaluable to our operatorship of end-of-life assets for the sole purpose of safe, cost-efficient, timely, and ESG-focused decommissioning.

As Promethean helps the oil industry transition to a low-carbon era, and we work to reinvent the decommissioning industry, we will greatly benefit from their insights."

For further information contact:

Nick Welch

Director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, Promethean Decommissioning Company

[email protected]

+1 202 255 7464

Notes to Editors:

Promethean Energy Corporation

Promethean Energy's mission is to develop, produce and decommission mid- to late-life oil & gas assets in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner, thereby helping the world and the oil industry transition to a low-carbon era.

Promethean Decommissioning Company (PDC) www.promethean-decom.com is a business unit of Promethean Energy Corporation. It is currently Operator of 10 leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

PDC was established to meet a growing worldwide demand for responsible decommissioning of oil and gas facilities, meeting regulatory requirements and addressing societal expectations. It provides oil and gas companies timely and predictable decommissioning with minimized environmental footprint, emissions and costs, and with their reputation protected.

This is achieved through its innovative integrated Operator/Service model, applying robust governance, and integrating data, technologies, best practices, continuous improvement, and environmental excellence.

Bios

Alex Moody-Stuart

Alex brings a diverse track record as a leader with technical, commercial, and business transformation expertise. He is co-founder and Managing Director of Transit Energy, a company providing energy leaders with rapid and unbiased, data-driven analysis for decision-making, as they navigate the energy transition. He is also engaged in advising on the commercialization of breakthrough technology for well integrity evaluation.

In a career spanning thirty years with Schlumberger, Alex worked his way up from wireline field engineer to operational, executive and commercial roles in diverse geographies, business lines and at the corporate level. He has delivered disruptive growth in select international markets and re-focused the value proposition for companies large and small across a range of business segments. Latterly, his expertise has focused on extracting value from mature oil and gas fields.

He has an Executive MBA from IPADE, Mexico City and a BEng Aeronautical Engineering from Imperial College London.

Jim Christie

Jim has over 30 years international leadership experience across all aspects of project management and assurance with Marathon Oil Company. After serving as Global Decommissioning Manager with Marathon, he was appointed as the first Head of Decommissioning for the UK's North Sea Transition Authority.

In both public and private roles, he has championed new approaches for decommissioning that build on and share best practice, seek to stimulate innovation, and extend productive field life, while delivering safe, environmentally sensitive, and cost-effective decommissioning.

Jim has a BS in Construction Economics from Robert Gordon University, and an MS And MBA in Project Management from the Universities of Aberdeen and Heriot-Watt and respectively.

SOURCE Promethean Energy Corporation