Promethean Exhibits at Major Global Trade Shows in Early 2026

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a global education and workplace technology company and a brand of Mynd.ai (NYSE American: MYND), today announced its participation in major international trade shows taking place January through March 2026. At these events, Promethean will demonstrate its complete hardware and software product portfolio ecosystem designed to give customers and partners flexible options across K–12, higher education, and workplace environments.

At FETC, BETT, TCEA, ISE, and Didacta, Promethean will showcase its complete hardware and software product portfolio ecosystem designed to give customers and partners choice across environments and use cases. Promethean's displays and software are built to work seamlessly together when desired, while also allowing users to engage with software independently of the panel, supporting flexible workflows across classrooms, campuses, workplaces, and shared spaces.

Promethean prioritizes adaptability at the point of use. Educators, presenters, and teams can move fluidly between panel‑based and device‑based experiences without changing tools or disrupting workflows. At the same time, IT and AV leaders retain the controls that matter—reliability, security, scalability, and operational oversight—through clean integration with existing systems and protocols. This flexibility enables partners to support a wide range of customer needs while maintaining consistent performance and long‑term value.

"Our focus is on building technology that organizations can rely on long term," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "By pairing our flagship hardware like ActivPanel® 10 Premium with Promethean ActivSuite®—software that moves with you across Windows, ChromeOS, and Mac, we give customers flexible ways to use our solutions and give partners options to deliver the right solutions for different environments and workflows, without compromise."

At each event, attendees will experience Promethean's product portfolio in action, including:

ActivPanel 10 Premium , Promethean's flagship interactive display, setting the standard for performance, quality, and long-term reliability across learning, training, and collaborative environments.

, Promethean's flagship interactive display, setting the standard for performance, quality, and long-term reliability across learning, training, and collaborative environments. ActivPanel LE , an entry-level interactive display delivering essential functionality with simplicity, affordability, and Promethean's standard of quality and reliability.

, an entry-level interactive display delivering essential functionality with simplicity, affordability, and Promethean's standard of quality and reliability. ActivPanel D-Series , a non-interactive digital signage solution designed for clear, dependable communication across shared, secondary, and high-traffic spaces.

, a non-interactive digital signage solution designed for clear, dependable communication across shared, secondary, and high-traffic spaces. Promethean ActivSuite and Explain Everything®, providing a flexible software experience for planning, presentation, annotation, and collaboration across devices and locations.

In addition, customers and partners can learn more about Promethean's newly announced integrated AI capabilities within Explain Everything®, including AI‑powered technology licensed from Augment Me, Inc. that delivers near real‑time insights, adaptive feedback, and actionable recommendations—marking the first step in a broader AI roadmap that brings meaningful intelligence into the platform without adding complexity to existing workflows.

Customers and partners will also see Prometheans Microsoft Teams® certified solution that combines Prometheans interactive display technology with MAXHUBs conferencing capabilities, delivering a powerful, scalable experience for hybrid meetings across classrooms, campuses, and workplaces. The solution is available in the U.S. through distribution, with availability in Canada and additional markets to follow.

Visit Promethean at the following trade shows:

FETC — Booth #1001 | January 11–14, 2026 | Orlando, FL

BETT — Booth #NK40 | January 21–23, 2026 | London, EN

TCEA — Booth #534 | January 31–February 4, 2026 | San Antonio, TX

ISE — Booth #EA555 | February 3–6, 2026 | Barcelona, ES

Didacta — Booth #E31 | March 10–14, 2026 | Cologne, CE

Partners and customers are invited to visit Promethean's booths to explore a flexible hardware and software portfolio designed to meet diverse needs today and adapt as environments evolve.

To learn more, visit Prometheanworld.com.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire®, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

