Promethean Introduces New Professional Development Platform for Educators

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To equip educators with the tools and training needed to create an engaging classroom experience and bring lessons to life, Promethean® has released an enhanced version of its professional development platform, Learn Promethean.

The easy-to-use portal brings together all aspects of Promethean learning with an enhanced user experience for teachers and administrators alike. It provides professional development, training, and resources that help teachers integrate the entire Promethean technology suite into the classroom and can be used in school or in remote learning environments.

Specifically, Learn Promethean allows teachers to:

Enroll in online courses and access on-demand videos featuring the latest generation of interactive displays, the ActivPanel ® Elements Series, and lesson delivery software ActivInspire ® and ClassFlow ® .



Elements Series, and lesson delivery software ActivInspire and ClassFlow . Access education-related articles that explore specific learnings and best practices surrounding the Promethean technology suite.



Attend free annual events bringing educators, administrators, and technology experts together to enhance their understanding of education technology's role in the ever-evolving classroom experience.



Learn the basics of Promethean interactive solutions or take a deeper dive into their intricacies.

The upgraded Learn Promethean experience is now available in the United States and United Kingdom, and will soon be expanded to support France, Germany, and Australia.

"Because adaptive learning is at the foundation of all Promethean technology, we're committed to creating personalized solutions for every type of learner," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, Promethean. "Learn Promethean provides educators with a valuable resource that helps them gain mastery of and success with our comprehensive suite of technology products."

For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean, ActivPanel, ActivInspire, and ClassFlow are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

