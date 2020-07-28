Promethean Joins Google for Education Partner Program

SEATTLE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global education technology provider, Promethean®, announced that it has become a Google for Education Partner, integrating its ClassFlow® software with Google Classroom rostering, Google Drive, and Google Single sign-on.

ClassFlow ® is a cloud-based lesson delivery software with advanced collaboration tools that empower student engagement. ActivPanel ® is an interactive display series that delivers innovation and ease of use that matters to teachers and students and provides the security and manageability trusted by school IT professionals and administrators.

Promethean products work well on Chrome OS™ operating system environments, offering customers intuitive educational solutions that promote student-teacher interactivity, productivity, and engagement. Key features include:

ClassFlow allows teachers to energize the classroom with interactive lessons, activities, and quizzes. Teachers can save time by importing Google Classroom rosters and accessing Google Drive™ online storage service resources directly from ClassFlow. Teachers can create and deliver ClassFlow lessons from Google Drive using the Google Chrome Extensions™ plug-in, and Google documents can even be made interactive by embedding them in ClassFlow lessons. Quick access to Google Drive® online storage service. As Promethean Cloud Connect gives teachers instant access to their Google Drive from the ActivPanel, sharing lesson content is fast and easy. Further, content can be recorded or delivered live and shared with devices using Google Meet and other similar apps.

"Now more than ever, it's critical for teachers and students to have the ability to work together seamlessly, regardless of their location," said Steve Halliwell, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "By becoming a certified Google for Education partner, Promethean can help bridge the learning gap by enabling better interaction and engagement. We're honored to be a part of this program."

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

