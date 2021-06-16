Promethean Launches Classroom Stories Competition in the US

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, is inviting schools across the US to participate in its Classroom Stories competition for a chance to win an ActivPanel® package worth more than $6,000.

The Promethean Classroom Stories competition aims to celebrate positivity in education by encouraging educators to share experiences that demonstrate passion, innovation, and imagination by sharing a video telling their inspiring story and the impact it has had on their classrooms, school, or community. The 20 winning schools will receive a Promethean ActivPanel Titanium™, including ActivInspire® and ClassFlow® software, a fixed-mobile stand, a Promethean Chromebox, and professional development training through Learn Promethean .

To qualify, a teacher or school/district representative must submit a short video that tells the inspirational story, sharing their innovative approaches to education, the challenges and opportunities encountered, and the positive outcomes. Entries can now be submitted here. All videos must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2021.

"Educators have been through an unprecedented year of challenges both inside and out of the classroom. We look forward to celebrating the schools and districts pushing the boundaries of education, even under difficult circumstances. It is our hope that the awarded ActivPanel's spark joy and drive greater student engagement and productivity in the classroom," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "We can't wait to see the creativity that will come out of this friendly competition."

The lucky winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who will evaluate Classroom Story videos based on that school or classroom's innovative ideas, its passion for education, and its impact on students and the community. Judges include, Promethean CMO Cheryl Miller, Founder and CEO of Web20Classroom, Steven Anderson, and Kevin Hogan, Host of MarketScale's EdTech Today and Editor-at-Large, eSchool News, as well as five education professionals.

Winners of the Classroom Stories competition will be contacted by Sept. 30, 2021.

Here's how to enter your inspiring Classroom Story:

Record a video, up to three minutes maximum

Videos must be in any of the following formats: MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, and up to 150 MB in size

Entrants will be judged on video production, storytelling, innovation, perseverance, and impact on students, school, or community

All videos must be submitted by Sept. 15, 2021

To get started on your submission and learn more about Promethean's Classroom Stories Program and its Terms and Conditions, click here.

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean, ActivPanel, ClassFlow, and ActivInspire are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

SOURCE Promethean