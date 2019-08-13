Promethean Names Cheryl Miller Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Communications Efforts

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® announced Cheryl Miller as its Chief Marketing Officer to direct the company's ongoing communications and engagement efforts with teachers, administrators, IT leaders and school systems around the world. Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments.

"Promethean is evolving our marketing and customer engagement strategies to deliver school districts the technology they need to improve student outcomes in and outside of the classroom," said Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer at Promethean. "Cheryl brings extensive technology and partnership background to this role which will serve us well as we build deeper connections with prospects and customers."

Miller has more than 20 years of experience leading strategic marketing and product management initiatives. She most recently served as general manager of Microsoft's One Commercial Partner division where she was responsible for amplifying the company's partner marketing strategies. Before that, she was vice president of strategic marketing for F5 Networks. She also had various roles during her 10-year tenure with Veritas, including senior director of product management, throughout its acquisition by Symantec.

"Promethean wants to further our mission of using technology to enable student and teacher engagement and preparing the next generation to compete globally," said Miller. "Education technology is one of the most important market segments because of its long-lasting impact and now is an excellent time to be part of this ecosystem."

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments. At Promethean, our goal is to reimagine and reinvent educational technologies that engage and empower the classroom, and we do it all for the love of learning. Promethean's main headquarters is located in Seattle, Wash. Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

