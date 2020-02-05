Promethean Partnership Tackled Digital Disparity Districtwide

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2014, California's Palmdale School District faced a major issue across its schools – a digital divide. With the help of global education technology provider, Promethean®, the district was able to execute its "Palmdale Promise" initiative to successfully level the technology playing field across its district and provide more opportunities for all 19,000-plus students and teachers to improve engagement and outcomes.

"When we began this initiative, some of our school sites were fairly well-outfitted with technology and others had absolutely nothing. There was a huge disparity," said Christine Jones, coordinator of educational technology at Palmdale School District. "By partnering with Promethean, our team has been able to deliver on the Palmdale Promise and give all students equal access to technology, regardless of their school."

Palmdale reviewed Promethean's signature interactive flat panel, the ActivPanel, against competing solutions and it was the preferred panel over others.

Promethean's tablet-like user interface enables teachers and students to collaborate with ease and includes Promethean's ClassFlow™ cloud-based lesson delivery software, allowing teachers to build their own interactive lessons.

Today, classrooms throughout Palmdale School District have ActivPanels mounted on mobile stands, untethering teachers from the front of the class and freeing them up to manage lessons throughout the room. The stands also make it simple to raise or lower the panels depending on classroom needs.

"It's important to us that our solutions are both user-friendly and flexible – giving teachers the tools they need to make lessons and activities their own," said Steve Halliwell, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "With Palmdale, we helped them build a student-centered environment that translates district-wide and will continue to partner with them to provide ongoing professional development and resources for teachers."

Palmdale School District provides regular training, which includes lessons from full-time Promethean coaches focused on ways to better use features of the ActivPanel and ClassFlow. Sometimes these sessions take place during "Tech Tuesdays" and "Tech Thursdays" after-school sessions designed to help teachers better implement technology. And, many teachers are doing just that – having enthusiastically incorporated the new solutions into their everyday lessons.

"Our teachers have widely adopted the use of the Promethean panels in their classrooms. Having immediate access to digital content and resources has enabled them to quickly create and present more exciting, rich lessons for their students," said Jones. "On our annual district technology survey, student engagement has increased an average of 22% districtwide with a few sites reporting a more than 40% increase. You just cannot minimize the effect of happy, engaged teachers on the learning environment!"

At the upcoming 2020 TCEA Convention & Exposition, Promethean will exhibit the latest version of the ActivPanel, the Elements Series, along with its continuously growing suite of classroom products. Attendees can experience its newly updated award-winning Escape Room, in-booth sessions on creative ways to incorporate technology into the classroom, and various opportunities for educators to win an ActivPanel for their classrooms.

To learn more about Promethean at TCEA, please visit booth 1627, or visit www.PrometheanWorld.com. The show will be held February 3-7, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

