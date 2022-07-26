Promethean Receives Best Brand Award 2022 for Logo and Identity Redesign

"Promethean's mission is to transform the way the world learns and collaborates, so we needed a rebrand that reflected that lofty goal," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer. "Our new identity and logo speak to our commitment to innovation and our passion for serving our customers–whether they are a public school district, an institution of higher learning, or a corporate enterprise. We're thrilled that our work has been so well received by both the design community and the edtech sector as a whole."

Promethean's more modern look and feel, along with an updated brand story, are meant to bring a renewed focus to the company's groundbreaking role in changing the education technology landscape. At the heart of the rebrand is a new logo–a red flame–that not only signifies the passion of the company's employees, partners, and customers, but harkens back to the company's namesake, Prometheus, the Greek god of fire.

Along with the invigorated brand identity comes a redesigned online and in-person experience, including Promethean's website , social media presence, and event booth design. Learn more about Promethean's rebrand in a company blog here .

Learn more about the Best Brand Award 2022 winners here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

