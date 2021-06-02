Promethean Reduces Carbon Footprint and Achieves Carbon Neutrality through Corporate Social Responsibility Program

SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, has reduced its carbon footprint and achieved carbon neutrality. Through four social impact pillars of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Promethean continues to affirm its brand mission of positively impacting the environment, giving back to local communities, creating an equitable work environment, and providing quality education to students.

As world leaders continue to acknowledge climate change as a top priority threat, Promethean is working to enhance efforts to reduce its carbon footprint to help protect the planet. Through a multi-pronged approach, Promethean has implemented improvements to company priorities to focus on environmental impact. As a result of tracking carbon emissions in 2019, Promethean made offset purchases to achieve carbon neutrality. The company participated in a Community Wind Farm Project in Tamil Nadu, India, which focused on reducing local greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by replacing fossil fuel energy with renewable wind energy.

In addition to the Community Wind Farm Project, Promethean has improved its overall outbound transportation model to reduce emissions by 30% and reduced packaging to increase transportation efficiency by 20%. Promethean also provides Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling programs internationally in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Within the United States, Promethean has provided WEEE recycling programs for Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.

"With the impending climate challenges, we have set ambitious targets to reduce our overall impact on the environment," said Lance Solomon, CPO at Promethean. "We are dedicated to setting a corporate standard with initiatives to affect global change. We are proud to have achieved carbon neutrality and aim to do even more by setting the goal of reducing our carbon footprint by an additional 25%. We understand that being a good corporate citizen includes addressing global challenges head-on."

To learn more about Promethean's Corporate Social Responsibility program, click here .

