Promethean Releases New ActivPanels to Enhance Technology Adoption and Classroom Engagement

Following extensive user research, Promethean designed the ActivPanel Elements series to deliver innovation and ease-of-use that matters to teachers and students, as well as the security and manageability trusted by IT professionals and administrators.

"For more than 20 years, Promethean's history of teachers designing technology solutions for teachers, combined with countless research, design and test hours, has led to the creation of the Elements series," said Vin Riera, chief executive officer at Promethean. "The new ActivPanel Elements series is purpose-built to make teaching more efficient and enjoyable while enriching student learning experiences."

Specifically, the Elements series employs a groundbreaking unified menu to control all apps and settings on the panel, and source switching across connected devices. This means teachers can move seamlessly between content and resources with greater confidence and less training time required, and no need to manually switch inputs across hardware.

Another powerful feature is Promethean's proprietary new Vellum™ writing technology, which brings together elements of hardware and software to make the writing experience natural and enjoyable. "Vellum technology brings the instant whiteboard to life with unparalleled free-form writing, pinch-zoom navigation, and pre-loaded teaching tools," Riera added.

Now available in the United States, the ActivPanel Elements series includes Classroom Essential apps. At the touch of a button, teachers can use the infinite canvas on the highly intuitive Whiteboard app to instantly supplement lessons. They can also draw, highlight, and annotate over any content from any source with the Annotate app, and add excitement to activities with the customizable Spinner and Timer apps.

The ActivPanel Elements series also empowers secure, multi-device collaboration via screen sharing across the ActivPanel, smartphones, Chromebooks™, tablets and laptops. This frees teachers to move anywhere in the classroom and create small/large group interactions that drive student engagement.

The ActivPanel Elements series includes Promethean's award-winning, interactive lesson delivery software products. Both ActivInspire® and ClassFlow® are Promethean created and supported and available without an additional subscription. To learn more, visit PrometheanWorld.com/Software.

The ActivPanel Elements series offers two new models that fit into any school's technology environment. The value-focused ActivPanel Nickel is designed to provide teachers with all the essentials they need straight out of the box and without the expense of an additional computing device. The ActivPanel Titanium is ideal for STEAM-based lessons with Bluetooth® onboard for easy connectivity to accessories, robots, lab sensors, and more. It also has advanced proximity sensing capabilities to save teachers time and energy by automatically warming up or powering down. In addition, ActivPanel Titanium features an ergonomically angled center console with large colored and backlit buttons so teachers can quickly find the appropriate controls. Both Elements series models are ENERGY STAR® certified1 to support customers' needs to reduce costs and reduce impact on the environment.

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments. At Promethean, our goal is to reimagine and reinvent educational technologies that engage and empower the classroom, and we do it all for the love of learning. Promethean's main headquarters is located in Seattle, Wash. Promethean is a member of the Net Dragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

