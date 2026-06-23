Promethean showcases award-winning education solutions at ISTELive 2026

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global tech company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND) is bringing its award-winning interactive displays and software to ISTELive 2026, one of North America's leading education technology conferences.

Following a successful start to the year where Promethean was named 'Company of the Year' at BETT Awards 2026, the company arrives at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to demonstrate how its solutions support connected, engaging and future-ready learning environments.

Located at Booth #1630, Promethean will showcase its flagship ActivPanel® 10 Premium alongside the budget-friendly ActivPanel LE. The booth will also feature the Promethean ActivPanel D-Series, a scalable, non-interactive digital signage solution designed to broadcast daily information and urgent alerts across communal areas, helping schools and districts create a cohesive communication network alongside interactive classroom displays.

Promethean will demonstrate an extensive array of hardware and software integrations, including:

Promethean ActivSuite™, providing a consistent and portable experience across all major operating systems, with access to classroom tools and AI-powered learning experiences including Augment Me.

Radix Viso™, a web-based management console, and Radix STREAMS, supporting digital signage content delivery and media management for the ActivPanel D-Series.

Rise Vision™, a cloud-based digital signage software for easy sharing and management from any device.

Microsoft Teams® and Zoom® compatible solutions when you connect your devices, Microsoft Teams Rooms compatibility via MAXHUB®, and DisplayNote Launcher™, supporting hybrid learning, staff collaboration and admin meeting rooms with simple, secure access.

Through a strategic partnership with Google, Promethean is highlighting the Chromebox™ OPS, a powerful plug-in device that fits into a school's ActivPanel and Google technology ecosystem. Combined with Promethean ActivSuite™, it gives educators a consistent front-of-classroom experience across major operating systems, with instant access to essential tools such as the infinite canvas Whiteboard, Google Meet™ and Explain Everything®, which supports interactive lesson delivery, collaboration and content creation. This cross-compatibility, coupled with centralised management via Promethean Admin Tools and Radix, gives IT teams secure control and minimal maintenance overhead.

To meet the evolving needs of modern education, Promethean continues to deliver best-in-class ActivPanel displays, software and services that help schools and districts bridge the gap between technology, teaching and learning. Its flexible ecosystem supports long-term value by enabling institutions to adapt their classroom technology as requirements, workflows and digital learning strategies evolve.

"Coming off our 'Company of the Year' win at the BETT Awards 2026, we are excited to bring that same momentum to ISTELive 2026," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "That recognition reflects our continued investment in education technology that delivers long-term value for schools, educators and learners. By offering flexible solutions that work across a variety of technology ecosystems, we're helping institutions create connected, adaptable learning environments that can evolve with their needs."

Educators, school leaders and partners attending ISTELive 2026 are invited to visit Promethean at Booth #1630 to experience live demonstrations, hands-on sessions and daily product showcases.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire®, Explain Everything®, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2026 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by Promethean remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified, the use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks. Applicable Terms and Conditions for warranty and support available at PrometheanWorld.com/Warranty. All weights and dimensions are approximate. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Promethean Inc