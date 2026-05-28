Promethean showcases award-winning workplace solutions at InfoComm 2026

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global tech company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND) is bringing its award-winning interactive displays and software to InfoComm 2026, the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America.

Following a successful start to the year where Promethean was named as a 'Best of Show' at ISE 2026, the company arrives at the Las Vegas Convention Center to demonstrate how its solutions foster connected, seamless workplace environments.

Located at Booth #C6209, Promethean will showcase its flagship ActivPanel® 10 Premium alongside the versatile ActivPanel LE. The booth will also feature the Promethean ActivPanel D-Series, a scalable, non-interactive digital signage solution designed to broadcast daily information and urgent alerts in communal areas, creating a cohesive communication network alongside interactive displays.

Promethean will demonstrate an extensive array of hardware and software integrations, including:

Microsoft Teams® and Zoom® compatible solutions when you connect your devices and Microsoft Teams Rooms compatibility via MAXHUB®, providing integrated conferencing capabilities for high-fidelity remote collaboration.

DisplayNote Launcher™, which connects remote, hybrid, and in-person employees with one touch, and provides 'kiosk mode' - which enhances security by restricting user access and disabling certain features.

Promethean ActivSuite™, providing a consistent and portable experience across all major operating systems.

Radix Viso™, a web-based management console, as well as Rise Vision™, a cloud-based digital signage software for easy sharing and management from any device.

Through a strategic partnership with Google, Promethean is highlighting the Chromebox™ OPS, a powerful plug-in device that fits perfectly into a school's ActivPanel and Google tech ecosystem. This gives professionals instant access to essential tools like the infinite canvas Whiteboard and Google Meet™, regardless of their hardware preference. This cross-compatibility, coupled with centralized management via Promethean Admin Tools and Radix, gives IT teams secure control and minimal maintenance overhead.

To meet the evolving needs of modern organizations, Promethean continues to bring its best-in-class ActivPanel displays to the corporate market through new channel partnerships. The company is scaling quickly to position its panels, accessories, and services as the ideal solutions for organisations looking to bridge the gap between technology and work culture.

"Coming off our 'Best of Show' win at ISE, we are excited to bring that same momentum to InfoComm 2026," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "Our investment in a robust workplace strategy with award-winning technology is redefining what's possible. By offering customers choices that fit a variety of technology ecosystems, we ensure an organization's technology remains relevant as their needs evolve."

InfoComm 2026 delegates are invited to visit Promethean at Booth #C6209 to experience live demonstrations, hands-on sessions, and daily product showcases.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire®, Explain Everything®, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2026 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by Promethean remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified, the use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks. Applicable Terms and Conditions for warranty and support available at PrometheanWorld.com/Warranty. All weights and dimensions are approximate. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Promethean Inc