Promethean named 'Company of the Year' at BETT Awards 2026

The leading global tech company picked up the award at a ceremony yesterday evening

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global tech company and brand owned by Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND), has been named Company of the Year at the BETT Awards 2026.

Promethean picked up the award at a ceremony last night [Wednesday January 21] – the first evening of BETT UK at the London Excel – which celebrates the inspiring creativity and innovation that can be found throughout technology for education.

This achievement reflects Promethean's leadership and impact across the global educational technology sector. Being named Company of the Year (more than £3m) further underlines Promethean's international recognition and commitment to improving outcomes and delivering meaningful impact for educators and learners worldwide. With more than two million classrooms using its technology across 126 countries, Promethean continues to set the standard for education technology at scale.

Over the past 12 months, Promethean has sharpened its "built to last" strategy, focusing on delivering long-term value for schools through durable hardware alongside its ongoing investment in software, services, and AI-integration. This investment has been designed to enhance usability, inclusivity, and consistency across learning environments, while ensuring classroom technology remains adaptable over time. This commitment has been central to Promethean's approach – and a key factor in its recognition for this BETT Award category.

Arthur Giterman, chief executive officer at Promethean, said: "To be recognized as Company of the Year at the BETT Awards is an exceptional moment for Promethean.

"This award reflects our belief that meaningful innovation in education starts with the classroom. From Promethean ActivPanel® 10's focus on usability, inclusivity, and sustainability, to our wider commitment to supporting educators through training, service, and long-term value, everything we do is designed to help schools rethink the ordinary.

"We're proud to see that approach recognized by BETT, and to be celebrating this milestone alongside educators at BETT 2026."

Educators, resellers and distributors attending BETT 2026 are invited to visit Promethean at booth NK40 to experience live demonstrations, hands-on sessions, and daily SEND showcases.

Promethean is hosting a series of 30-minute practical sessions at the booth. These hands-on workshops will take place at:

Thursday 22 January: 12:00, 14:00, and 15:30

12:00, 14:00, and 15:30 Friday 23 January: 11:00, 12:00, and 14:00

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything®, and Promethean ActivSuite™, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com.

SOURCE Promethean Inc