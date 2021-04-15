Promethean Strengthens Edtech Innovation Strategy with New Chief Product Officer

SEATTLE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, announced the appointment of Lance Solomon as chief product officer. Formerly the executive vice president of operations at Promethean, Mr. Solomon brings with him a strong engineering background and deep understanding of Promethean's strategy and business objectives. In his new role, Mr. Solomon will lead the product organization, engineering, and strategy.

"Promethean's product innovation is integral to the success of rapidly changing learning models worldwide," said Lance Solomon, CPO at Promethean. "I am thrilled to take on this new position within the company and lead the product organization at Promethean. Through my time leading operations and our customer success program, I've been fortunate enough to understand how Edtech must operate from a school and district point of view. I look forward to further developing our product strategy to fit the needs of education teams, driving student engagement, and success."

Mr. Solomon joined Promethean in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience bringing new products and technologies from concept to launch. Prior to joining Promethean, Mr. Solomon was an executive at Amazon Web Services leading planning, purchasing, and delivering new technologies to the data center. Before his time at Amazon, Mr. Solomon was an executive at Logitech where, in addition to managing the operational aspects of the supply chain, he partnered with the business groups to bring new products to market through his leadership in marketing analytics and product launch management. He also held progressive leadership roles at Cisco Systems and Intel, developing mathematical tools used by planners, engineers, designers, and operational leaders to drive strategy and efficiency.

"Since 2018, Lance has been key in streamlining our operations, spearheading our corporate social responsibility efforts, and leading our customer success program," said Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean. "The wealth of expertise he brings with over 20 years of technical experience will ensure that Promethean continues to develop cutting edge technologies that support teachers and students through varying remote, hybrid, and in-person learning models."

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com

