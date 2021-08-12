Promethean to Host Annual Tech & Admin Summit for IT Professionals and Administrators

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, at its annual Tech & Admin Summit virtual event. Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:30 p.m. EST, Promethean Education Consultants will share how Promethean technology can better serve administrators and IT professionals – regardless of the learning environment.

IT personnel and administrators will be able to leverage the expertise and thought leadership of Promethean's Professional Development team to transform their classrooms with the latest sustainable approaches and ideas to support Back to School efforts with Promethean solutions. To examine how Promethean implementations have helped transform their school districts, the Summit will feature Joshua Hough, IT Specialist with the Professional Learning and Innovation Center of Broome-Tioga BOCES; Craig Liggett, Chief Information Officer for Bulloch County Schools; and Jennifer Buck, Chief Technology and Information Officer for Thomasville City Schools.

Event Details

What: Tech & Admin Summit

When: Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 12:00 to 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Virtual

Admin Session Details

Promethean's Education Consultant team will take administrators through a journey of Promethean ActivPanel ownership, including school strategy, PD resources, tips and tricks, and flipped classroom ideas. Learn what success can look like for teachers in your classroom as you evaluate effective usage of technology on your campuses. Get access to evaluation rubrics, EdTech strategy documents, and shared success stories of current Promethean customers. All participants will get access to Promethean's Back to School Administrators Guide to ensure you have a successful return to the classroom with your Promethean technology. Find registration for the Admin Session here .

IT Session Details

Promethean has an expert team of Field Sales Engineers who consult with customers as they plan, install, and support Promethean technology in school districts. This team will be taking you through an implementation cycle from the planning stages, to managing devices, to sustainable support of these devices on your campuses. Join these technical experts to explore how Promethean supports IT customers throughout the Promethean implementation journey. All participants will get access to Promethean's Back to School IT Guide to help your implementations run smoothly. Find registration for the IT Session here .

For more information and to register for this free event, visit Tech & Admin Summit .

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

SOURCE Promethean

Related Links

https://www.prometheanworld.com/

