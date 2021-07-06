Promethean to Host Fourth Annual Camp Promethean for Educators

SEATTLE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, at its fourth annual Camp Promethean virtual event. Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. EDT, Promethean is providing a full day of free, virtual educational courses designed to benefit the professional development of educators and assist them in utilizing Promethean tools as they prepare to return to school and engage with their students.

Leveraging the expertise and thought leadership of Promethean's Professional Development team, Camp Promethean will provide the training and tools needed for educators to transform classrooms into connected and creative environments that are focused on student growth and achievement. Through this fun, virtual road trip of professional development, Promethean furthers their mission to reimagine educational technology solutions for dynamic environments that empower students and teachers. In addition to beginner courses to assist educators' exploration of Promethean technology, there are more advanced courses specifically designed to increase engagement with students through polling, interactive lessons, and more.

With more than 50 training sessions available to choose from, attendees can customize their schedule by registering for courses that most benefit their professional growth. To showcase their participation, each Camp Promethean attendee will receive a certificate and badge for each session attended.

Event Details

What: Camp Promethean 2021

When: Friday, July 16, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Virtual

For more information and to register for this free training event, visit Camp Promethean.

Promethean Education Consultants will be doing a Camp Promethean Twitter takeover during the event. Make sure you follow us @learnpromethean and use hashtags #learnpromethean and #camppromethean

