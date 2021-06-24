Promethean to Present and Exhibit at ISTELive 21: Designing a New Learning Landscape

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, at ISTELive 21 and The Leadership Exchange at ISTELive 21 , where educators and education leaders will discuss the shift from disruption to innovation in order to redesign the future of learning. From June 26 – 30, 2021, Promethean will participate in the virtual conference to discuss and collaborate on strategies to survive disruption and reimagine learning with the rapid transformation brought on by COVID-19.

Promethean is proud to sponsor the Leadership Exchange at ISTELive 21 and have the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) share their district story: Lessons Learned for Back to School with Napa Valley USD. As one of the first California districts to open for in-person instruction this year across all of its TK-12 campuses, NVUSD was tasked with creating a back-to-school plan for traditional in-classroom learning for over 17,000 students and 28 schools. Join Assistant Superintendent Rob Mangewala as he shares lessons learned from a year of remote and hybrid learning and discusses how NVUSD has created a safe environment that supports academic success and social-emotional well-being for their students. Add this session to your favorites here .

Join Promethean sessions sharing key takeaways and strategies to support educators, students, and administrators with featured sessions including:

Promethean for EdTech Leaders: Total Economic Impact of the ActivPanel, Angela Ardoin and Melissa Lipka｜June 28 from 12:30 - 1:15 PM PT and June 29 from 1:30 - 2:15 PM PT

Promethean commissioned Forrester to conduct a Total Economic Impact ™ Study of the ActivPanel. Join us to learn about the important findings every EdTech leader should know before making their investment in technology. Add the session to your favorites here .

Angela Ardoin and Melissa Lipka｜June 28 from and from Promethean commissioned Forrester to conduct a Total Economic Impact Study of the ActivPanel. Join us to learn about the important findings every EdTech leader should know before making their investment in technology. Add the session to your favorites . Education Technology Strategies for a Changing World , John Collick｜June 28 from 9:15 – 9:45 AM PT

John will discuss how the recent crisis is forcing us to rethink priorities and refocus attention on questions of access and equity. Add the session to your favorites here .

, John Collick｜June 28 from 9:15 – John will discuss how the recent crisis is forcing us to rethink priorities and refocus attention on questions of access and equity. Add the session to your favorites . Making Learning Epic: Using Purpose to Inspire Deeper Learning, Trevor Muir ｜ June 29 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT

Trevor will share how educators can design and shape learning experiences to make deeper connections with students, use technology in authentic ways, and have a more memorable classroom. Add the session to your favorites here .

Additional Promethean sessions and speakers include:

Matt Barfield and Melissa Lipka , Heads of Regional Professional Development

and , Heads of Regional Professional Development Angela Ardoin , Head of Learning and Development

, Head of Learning and Development Travis Vanwinkle and Emeka Otamiri, Field Sales Engineers

and Emeka Otamiri, Field Sales Engineers Lindsay Lourcey , Anna Tressler , Amanda Carlson , Katie Marx , Brianne Allen , Sonya Gates , Ashley Green , Lucy Geringer , and more, Education Consultants at Promethean

For more information on Promethean's sessions, speakers, and schedules, please visit: https://www.prometheanworld.com/microsites/iste-2021-live/

In addition to their presence at ISTELive 21, Promethean recently launched their US Classroom Stories competition to celebrate schools and districts that demonstrate brilliance, innovation, and imagination. The Classroom Stories competition offers schools across the US the opportunity to win an ActivPanel® package for their school or district to enhance student engagement and productivity.

"With this year's focus on the evolution across learning landscapes, Promethean is excited to be back for another year at ISTELive 21," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "We are looking forward to showcasing our efforts to innovate with classroom modernization, and discuss with educators how technology can enhance the learning experience like never before. We can't wait to celebrate the passion and creativity driven by schools and districts with our Classroom Stories competition as well. We hope to see you at our virtual booth!"

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

SOURCE Promethean

Related Links

https://www.prometheanworld.com/

