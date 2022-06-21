Promethean Works With Merlyn Mind To Increase Classroom Productivity and Support Innovative Teaching

New distribution agreement will deliver the Merlyn AI digital assistant that gives teachers the freedom to teach from anywhere in the classroom

SEATTLE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, today announced it has entered into a US-based exclusive distribution agreement with Merlyn Mind, Inc. With the new agreement, Promethean will distribute Symphony Classroom™, the artificial intelligence (AI) solution that brings the Merlyn digital assistant to teachers powered by voice-activated AI. With the alliance, customers will be able to purchase Symphony Classroom directly through Promethean's network of resellers.

Symphony Classroom delivers the Merlyn digital assistant custom-built for the unique needs of education — enabling teachers to use voice commands or a remote to control their laptops, interactive displays, internet browsers, apps, and more. Powered by Symphony Classroom's EdgeAI® technology that provides lightning-fast responsiveness, Merlyn frees teachers to move around the classroom so they can interact with students, simplifies everyday classroom tasks, and improves overall efficiency and productivity.

"Promethean's ActivPanel is the interactive display of choice for millions of teachers who rely on technology to drive student engagement and spark their imagination," said Vin Riera, chief executive officer at Promethean. "By adding Symphony Classroom to our portfolio, we will make it easier for educators to teach untethered, supporting a student-centered environment that increases participation."

Under the terms of the agreement, Promethean will have licensing rights to sell Symphony Classroom to new and existing customers throughout the United States, providing educators with innovative solutions that transform learning and collaboration. The Symphony Classroom offering includes feature updates, software patches, and a hardware warranty.

"At Merlyn Mind, we're using the latest advances in AI to build transformative technology that gives teachers what they want most – the freedom to teach," said Satya Nitta, co-founder and chief executive officer at Merlyn Mind. "The AI software platform makes it possible for Merlyn to quickly respond to teacher commands and integrate with the applications teachers use every day to simplify work and untether teachers to spend more time with students. Our new relationship with Promethean brings teachers a solution for classroom management that makes the most of the tools and technology educators already have with the best of AI and advanced technology."

Learn more about Promethean and Merlyn Mind here.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire —designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

About Merlyn Mind

Merlyn Mind is the AI technology company behind Merlyn, the digital assistant for education. Merlyn seamlessly integrates into classrooms and existing edtech tools to automate everyday workflows for teachers so they can focus more time and attention on students. Merlyn is accessed through Symphony Classroom, an AI hub custom-built for the unique needs of education. Merlyn Mind is backed by Learn Capital. The company has attracted top talent from IBM Watson, Amazon Alexa, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Broadcom, the Allen Institute for AI, and other innovative organizations. Merlyn Mind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.merlyn.org.

