Promethean's ActivPanel 9 Wins a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at the 2023 ISTE Conference

July 13, 2023

The company's flagship interactive display is honored as one of the most innovative edtech products on the market today

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, received a Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at the 2023 ISTE conference for its ActivPanel 9 Premium interactive display. ISTELive 23, which took place in Philadelphia June 25-28, evaluated nominated products for their ease of use, value, uniqueness in the market, and ability to help make teachers' lives easier and support student achievement.

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again at ISTE by one of the most highly respected award programs in the U.S.," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "Promethean focuses on the unique needs of educators when we develop our products, so it's incredibly gratifying to be given an award for creating an innovative tool that is transformational for both teachers and their students."

Since its launch a year ago, ActivPanel 9 has received many awards and accolades, including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 from TCEA.

For more information about the ActivPanel 9, visit prometheanworld.com/products/interactive-displays/activpanel.

About Promethean
Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

